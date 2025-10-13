Watch: UFS students reject ‘fairer, equitable and sustainable financial support system’

Students continue to fight for provisional registration as UFS caps the debt concession at R30 000

Following backlash from students across the three campuses of the University of Free State, the institution has implemented a ‘gradual” scrapping of provisional registration.

Students protested last week after the University said it would discontinue provisional registration from 2026. This means that students who still owe fees to the institution, or have not secured funding by the time registrations for the 2026 academic year open, will not be allowed to register.

In response, the university introduced a “fairer, more equitable, and sustainable financial support system for students as of 2026.”

“The amended and streamlined system will be rolled out in 2026. This means that from 2026, students will be fully registered once their fees or funding have been confirmed. This approach enables students to plan and manage their registration, providing them with certainty about their status. It also provides an opportunity for the phasing out of provisional registration,” said UFS.

The ‘amended’ system indicates that students with outstanding debt of more than R30 000 need to reduce their debt to R30 000 to qualify for registration.

The university stated that the ‘gradual phasing in’ of this system was agreed “during a meeting between the university management and the Institutional Student Representative Council (ISCR) on 10 October 2025.”

Students still protesting

However, students are still upset, claiming their calls for provisional registration to remain have been ignored.

Talking to The Citizen, Central Students Representative Council (CSRC) President Ogorogile Moleme said a meeting between the council and the university on Friday led to a stalemate.

“We tried to find a way forward, but there was no agreement. What they are offering as a way forward is not going to serve us, looking at the debt dynamics.”

Students continue with demonstrations on campus opposing the ‘amended and streamlined system’. They have also started a petition on the matter.

UFS Bloemfontein campus in the early hours of Monday, 13 October. Video: Supplied.

