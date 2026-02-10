WATCH: Vandalism suspected to be behind Bree Street transformer fire in Joburg

A transformer fire that has left many parts of the Johannesburg CBD in darkness may have been caused by vandalism

Large parts of the Johannesburg CBD remain without electricity after a transformer on Bree Street was destroyed in an explosion and fire on Friday, with City Power attributing the incident to vandalism and infrastructure theft.

This is all that is left of the transformer at the Bree Substation, 10 February 2026, following an explosion and fire at the facility on Friday. Large parts of the city have experienced a power outage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Footage from the scene shows extensive damage to the substation, with the transformer effectively gutted by the blast.

According to City Power, the Bree Street facility has been targeted three times in the past two months through cable theft and vandalism, repeatedly disrupting supply to surrounding businesses and residents.

DA councillor Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, who conducted an oversight visit, said the proximity of the site to the previous Lilian Ngoyi Street explosion area raised further concern about infrastructure vulnerability in the inner city.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku confirmed that City Power had identified the damaged unit as a transformer and said preliminary indications point to tampering.

City Power employees at the Bree Substation, 10 February 2026, following an explosion and fire at the facility on Friday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The DA has criticised the city for failing to adequately protect critical infrastructure, citing a lack of visible surveillance cameras and insufficient security measures in underground service tunnels.

The transformer is believed to be about 65 years old, raising additional concerns about aging and poorly maintained equipment.

The party says it will raise the matter through a Section 79 committee and formally request details on maintenance budgets, security spending and plans to prevent further incidents.

