Minister Majodina apologises after swearing at disabled man, calls for ‘mutual respect’ [VIDEO]

The minister did not directly apologise to the resident, but she added that community engagements required 'mutual respect'

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina apologised on 15 September 2026 for insulting a disabled man during a community meeting in the Kouga Local Municipality.

The incident happened on 9 September at the launch of the upgraded Loerie Sewer Pump Station and sparked widespread criticism online.

Majodina apologised almost a week after the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, she was heard saying “jou mase p**s” to a resident.

Majodina apologises to Kouga residents

Majodina said she responded after a resident swore at her while he was being removed from the venue.

“In the heat of the moment, I reacted after being subjected to profane language,” she said.

Majodina said that outbursts are part of the human experience and expressed regret for her behaviour.

“I sincerely apologise to the people of Kouga and to all South Africans. I also appeal to members of the public that, even when engagements become difficult, or emotions run high, we must strive to maintain reciprocal respect and ensure that our interactions remain constructive.”

WATCH: Water Minister Pemmy Majodina swears at resident

ANC Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, just chased a disabled member of Loerie out of the hall and called him "jou ma se poes".



This happened after she told the community, while attending in her capacity as a Minister, that they should vote for the ANC. pic.twitter.com/rGRiTKbmrz — 4PF (@P4pfweb3) September 10, 2026

The minister did not directly apologise to the resident at whom the insult was directed. She highlighted that community engagements required “mutual respect”.

“Communities must be able to express concerns in a manner that enables constructive dialogue and solutions,” she stated.

She did take some accountability for her reaction.

“I take full responsibility for my conduct and deeply regret responding by using the same words directed at me.”

How the confrontation unfolded

According to Kouga municipality administrator Kyle Minnaar, who witnessed the exchange, the incident occurred during a question-and-answer session when a resident spoke out of turn and was asked to leave.

“Whilst he was walking out of the hall, she passed the insult,” Minnaar told broadcaster eNCA.

He said the minister’s conduct was disappointing.

“It’s disappointing to see a minister act in such a fashion, disrespecting a member of the community but also the entire community.”

Furthermore, Minnaar accused Majodina of using the platform to campaign for the ANC before the confrontation.

He described her behaviour as “an abuse of power, completely disrespectful to residents, and totally unacceptable behaviour from a Cabinet minister”.

Analysts warn of political fallout

Majodina’s reaction was negatively received in the political space.

Multiple parties condemned her actions, with the DA lodging an ethics complaint against her.

Analysts also weighed in on the damage her reaction could do to the ANC ahead of the local elections.

Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert said the incident could only damage the ANC, adding, “The extent of the damage will show in the election results.”

Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast linked the outburst to poor leadership, saying: “There is a lack of humility. There’s too much arrogance.”

Professor Theo Neethling said such behaviour “can reinforce perceptions that some ANC leaders have become detached from ordinary citizens”, warning it could push disillusioned voters toward abstention or opposition parties.

All three called for Majodina to face disciplinary action.