WATCH: Water minister draws fresh criticism after swearing at disabled resident

Majodina is seen and heard in a video of the meeting telling the man to get out before repeating the insult he had directed at her.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has once again faced backlash, this time after a video showed her appearing to swear at a disabled resident during a community meeting in the Kouga Municipality this week.

The meeting, held in Loerie, turned chaotic after a resident who was being escorted out of the venue reportedly swore at Majodina.

In response, the minister was heard telling him to leave and insulting the man.

WATCH: A video of the altercation at the meeting

Minister accused of politicising community meeting

She is also heard saying that the man had disrespected her.

Kouga municipality administrator Kyle Minnaar, who was present at the gathering, said the minister had “chased a disabled member of Loerie out of the hall and called him ‘jou ma se p*es'”.

Minaar claimed that the incident occurred after the minister had campaigned for the ANC, calling for people to vote for the party. This despite her being at the meeting in her official ministerial role.

“This is an abuse of power, completely disrespectful to residents, and totally unacceptable behaviour from a Cabinet minister,” Minnaar said.

The Citizen has reached out to the minister’s spokesperson and the municipality for comment on the incident. Their response will be included once received.

How Majodina came to insult a resident

Speaking to broadcaster eNCA, Minnaar gave further detail on how the meeting unfolded.

“During the Q&A session, a resident who was forced out of the hall was disagreeing with another resident who was talking. I suppose he talked out of turn when the minister requested that this resident be removed from the hall. Whilst he was walking out of the hall, she passed the insult,” he said.

Minnaar said he was disappointed in the minister’s conduct.

“It’s disappointing to see a minister act in such a fashion, disrespecting a member of the community but also the entire community,” he said.

He acknowledged that the resident who was removed may have been “guilty of speaking out of turn,” but maintained this was not reason enough for the minister to respond as she did.

Not the first controversy for Majodina

This is not the first time Majodina’s conduct has drawn public criticism.

Last year, she faced backlash after performing the “Rain Watcher” song, complete with dancing and chanting, at a summit reportedly held in Cape Town.

Earlier this year, she again sang a version of the water song during a visit to Ethiopia, drawing criticism from South Africans who pointed out that many communities back home still lacked reliable access to water.

Reaction to the Loerie incident has been divided online, with some commentators defending the minister and others condemning her behaviour.

One Facebook user, commenting under Minnaar’s post, wrote that “the pressure is mounting” and that ANC officials were “cracking under pressure.”

Lux Mbundwini defended the minister’s reaction.

“I am not ANC, but disabled or not, if uyageza, uyageza phuma phandle (if you are being disrespectful, you’re being disrespectful [and] you should be escorted out). Being disabled does not give you a free pass,” he said.

Municipality highlights infrastructure launch, silent on altercation

Kouga Local Municipality released a statement on the day’s events but made no mention of the confrontation. Instead, the statement focused on the official launch of the upgraded Loerie Sewer Pump Station and a new rising main, a R5.98 million project funded through the Water Services Infrastructure Grant to address recurring pump failures in the area.

Executive Mayor Hattingh Bornman welcomed Majodina and her delegation, describing the launch as part of the municipality’s broader commitment to service delivery.

“Infrastructure is not just concrete, pipes and machinery,” Bornman said, adding that it was “about dignity” and protecting communities.

The statement noted that a public meeting followed the launch, during which the mayor and minister engaged directly with residents.