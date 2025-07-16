Water restored to 23 NGOs after Joburg High Court order

The High Court ruled in favour of 23 NGOs after water was cut illegally at their premises, disrupting child welfare services.

The Johannesburg High Court ordered the City of Johannesburg and Johannesburg Water to restore water to a building that houses 23 NGOs, including organisations focused on children’s rights and rehabilitation.

The city and Johannesburg Water have reached a settlement with Section27, representing the Children’s Memorial Institute (CMI), to reconnect the water supply to the property situated at 13 Joubert Street in Parktown.

Water cut at property housing NGOs

This occurred after the water supply to the building was cut on 14 June 2024, without following the procedural requirements outlined in Section 62 of the city’s by-law.

CMI is occupied by 23 NGOs operating on the property.

These NGOs provide a safe refuge for abused children, offer therapy and counselling – particularly for children with disabilities – and run psychosocial programmes for disadvantaged youth.

ALSO READ: NGOs say foreigners in SA told to return to their countries when opening cases against Operation Dudula

The registered owner of the property is the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure and Development (GDID). The main occupants of the building are the School of Autism, a public school, and Charlotte Maxeke’s laundry services.

Section 27 said that the Gauteng Department of Health and the Gauteng Department of Education are responsible for covering the basic municipal fees for the School of Autism, as well as the laundry services.

“The 23 NGOs based on the property have been adversely affected by the disconnection of water services. Despite efforts to resolve the matter with the GDID and the city, no resolution was reached,” the organisation said.

Property owned by GDID

On 8 July 2025, the CMI filed an urgent application with the Johannesburg High Court.

The institute requested that the water supply be restored immediately and that the city and Johannesburg Water not cut off water services until the necessary procedures are completed.

ALSO READ: Gauteng NPOs struggle as social development cuts funding, says DA

In response, the city and Johannesburg Water argued that the owner’s account statement, which included a pre-termination notification, was sufficient to trigger service termination.

These notices were issued to the owner, the GDID.

“However, the NGOs received no such notice and, as a result, were adversely impacted by the disconnection. The city’s conduct is contrary to their city by-laws,” Section27 said.

Court order to restore water supply within 48 hours

On Tuesday, Judge Mudunwazi Makamu granted an order directing the city to restore the water supply within 48 hours and instructed the parties to engage in settlement and the resolution of accounts.

The GDID, as the owner of the property, was also ordered to facilitate the division of accounts for services commencing 1 August 2025.

ALSO READ: MES says CEO ‘absolved’ after claims of BEE violations and financial misconduct

The department is required to report to the court on the facilitation process for dividing the account within 14 days of the court order.

Section27 and the CMI welcomed the order.

“The water restoration brings much-needed reprieve to 23 NGOs who have experienced severe challenges without a water supply,” Section27 said.

“The NGOs are now able to continue their vital services in a hygienic and dignified manner and can continue serving their beneficiaries with the professionalism that they deserve.”