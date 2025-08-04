Western Cape Education condemns burglary, vandalism in schools by ‘selfish criminals’

The department said the number climbed from 45 last year to 57 this year.

The Western Cape education department says the estimated cost of repairing vandalism at schools in the province is expected to exceed R1 million.

The department said it is saddened to report an increase in the number of incidents of school burglaries and vandalism at provincial schools this past holiday.

Burglary and vandalism

Western Cape Education MEC, David Maynier, said 57 incidents of burglary and vandalism were reported at 46 schools during the June/July holiday period.

“This is a significant increase from the same period in 2024, when 45 incidents affecting 39 schools were reported.”

Costs

Maynier said most of these incidents were minor in nature, but nonetheless had an impact on the daily functioning of the province’s schools.

“Items stolen or damaged include building fixtures and fencing, electrical wiring, food and cooking facilities for school meals, sports equipment, computers and other electrical equipment, plumbing fixtures, and a variety of school consumables.

“The estimated cost of repairing or replacing damaged and stolen items is over R1 million, which is unacceptable in the difficult financial circumstances the sector currently faces. Funding will now have to be diverted from educational activities because of the selfish actions of criminals,” Maynier said.

Support

Maynier emphasised that keeping the Western Cape’s schools safe requires the support of school communities.

“Quick reporting can make all the difference in apprehending perpetrators and retrieving stolen goods.

“We appeal to the public to keep a close eye on their local schools and to report any suspicious activity to the South African Police Services (Saps) immediately,” Maynier said.

Police

MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety in the Western Cape, Anroux Marais, has also expressed concern over the increase in criminal activity.

“Stealing from our schools is stealing from our children, and we urge any member of the public with information about these crimes to come forward immediately.”

Marais urged Saps to prioritise the investigation of crimes in and around the schools, so that school properties are safe.

