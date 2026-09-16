‘We are deeply saddened’: Transport department and Santaco respond after 2 crashes claim 28 lives

The two recent crashes claimed 28 lives following the minister's call to 'ramp up and intensify' efforts to reduce road fatalities.

The Department of Transport, along with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape, has expressed their condolences following two recent crashes that claimed 28 lives.

Crash claims 21 lives

A tragic crash claimed the lives of 21 people on the N1 between Leeu Gamka and Prince Albert earlier this week.

The crash involved two Toyota Quantum taxis and a Suzuki Brezza SUV, resulting in the brief closure of the N1 while the scene was being cleared.

Following preliminary investigations, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) indicated that 21 people sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

8 lives lost on N17 between Ermelo and Davel

This follows another major road crash that occurred in Mpumalanga around 1am on the N17 between Ermelo and Davel on Sunday.

The crash involved two sedans in a head-on collision, which resulted in eight people losing their lives.

Deep sadness lingers

Santaco Western Cape’s public relations Officer, Makhosandile Tumana, said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life.

“Behind every life lost is a family and a community now grieving, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time,” Tumana said.

Preliminary investigations

Meanwhile, Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa have directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to work alongside local authorities to investigate the causes of these road crashes.

“The preliminary reports will be available 48 hours from the start of investigations.”

They said the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has offered its services to assist victims’ families and those who sustained injuries.

Road fatalities

The transport department’s national spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said the road crashes have dealt a blow to the road fatalities and crash reduction of 9% recently announced by the Department.

This comes after Creecy said the department and the provinces have recorded significant milestones over the past two years; annual crashes and fatalities decreased by 6% in 2025 compared to 2024. The minister was addressing a road safety colloquium earlier in September at Birchwood Conference Centre.

Creecy noted that data from the 2025-26 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign showed a 5% decrease in both road fatalities and crashes, highlighting that five provinces recorded fewer fatalities than in the same period the previous year.

An attempt to reduce the death toll

During the 2026 Easter long weekend, the RTMC recorded the second-lowest crashes and fatalities over the past four-year Easter periods. Compared to the peak in 2024, crashes declined by 24% and fatalities by 39%.

Creecy acknowledged that while these statistics are commendable, she said the numbers remain too high, and every life lost represents the loss of a loved one, a parent and a breadwinner.

“We therefore need to ramp up and intensify our existing efforts to continue seeing a reduction in these figures.”

Road safety precautions

While the cause of the two road crashes has not been established, Creecy cautioned motorists to travel during daylight hours and urged them to follow the rules of the road.

“Don’t drink and drive,” she said.

Creecy urged drivers to rest after every two hours or after every 200km.

“Buckle up!… stick to the speed limit,” she emphasised.

Creecy concluded by urging drivers to ensure the vehicle is fit enough for a road trip and that the driver is in the right state of mind to be behind the wheel.