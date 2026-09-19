‘We got them!’ – 3 nabbed for the death of racing driver Robert Wolk in Kempton Park

They face charges of possession of a suspected hijacked/robbed motor vehicle, murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of racing driver Robert Wolk in Esther Park, Ekurhuleni.

Wolk was killed in a shooting at the intersection of Parklands and Cawood Streets on Wednesday. Footage of him being shot while trying to flee from his attackers sparked outrage.

The suspects fled the scene in a blue VW Jetta 5 sedan. The getaway vehicle was found to be linked to two other cases of hijacking and murder.

The City said on Saturday that a joint intelligence-driven operation comprising of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Northern Region Task Team, South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence, and Blue Hawks Security personnel was formed and the suspects tracked down.

“One suspect was apprehended in the Spartan area, while two others were arrested at the Enhlanzeni Hostel, together with the vehicle used in the commission of the crime.

“One suspect led officers to a house at the Allandale Farm in Mayibuye, where a Beretta pistol with a filed-off serial number and 17 rounds of live ammunition, believed to have been used in the murder, was recovered,” explained the city.

The three suspects now face charges of possession of a suspected hijacked/robbed motor vehicle, murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

They are expected to appear in court next week.

‘We got them!’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi welcomed the arrested, simply exclaiming: “We got them”.

Wolk was set to fly to Cape Town for a racing event when he was gun down in the alleged road‑rage incident.

According to witnesses, Wolk’s Audi reportedly collided at low speed with the Jetta.

When Wolk stepped out to assess the damage, an argument broke out.

The footage shared online shows him a few seconds later pleading with the other driver not to harm or shoot him.

However, the driver takes out a firearm and shoots Wolk in the back as he attempted to walk away. The shooter is seen taking an item from the ground before fleeing the scene.

This is a developing story