We need more Airbnb-style short rentals in townships and rural areas – MPs

'We need to target the rural residents, focusing on the youth and women ownership'

MPs have called for township and rural areas to be incorporated in the business of Airbnb hosting for economic upliftment in alignment with broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).

On Tuesday, 17 March 2026, the department of tourism met virtually with the portfolio committee and the Short Term Rental Association (Sastra) to discuss issues and policies around the code of good practice for short-term rentals.

Noting that even though technology allows one access to accommodation and is embraced, it must also be regulated while adapting in a way that does not destroy the sector. Regulation is being implemented for the industry through the code of good practice policy that will be implemented in a few months.

MP Ronalda Nalumango said that the tourism industry is a global economic activity that is evolving and shaped by technological developments. The meeting aimed to address short-term rentals as a regulated modern development that reaches rural areas.

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What is the short-term rental and code?

A short-term rental is loosely defined as the provision of accommodation for less than 28 days, for payment of residential property. Various short-term rental properties include rooms, cottages, flats and houses offering various services such as self-catering spaces, limited cleaning services and home-away-from-home options.

According to Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille, from the department’s perspective, the code sets out general responsibilities of both the host and the guests at short-term rentals.

“We hope that the code will help to stabilise the environment for now, ensuring that hosts, guest platforms and communities are operating within a short-term framework of responsibility.”

Challenges

Martin responded to MP Haseena Ismail’s question around how inconsistencies will be met between long-term rentals like guest houses and short-term rentals such as Airbnb to prevent loopholes in regulations.

“I don’t know that there is a standard practice for guesthouses,” Martin said

“I think that this code of practice will adhere, not just to short-term rentals, but should apply to the industry as such.”

What about rural areas?

MP Masefako Dikgale pointed out that sustainable tourism is not commonly available in rural areas.

“I do not see it. I stay in a rural area, I think we are being neglected because there is no rural tourism.”

She says that the opportunities for making money are the same in suburbs and townships because the houses are all built the same way, implying there is a market for short-term rentals in these areas.

“When you check on how we are building our houses, it is no different to the ones that are being built in town. You get double-storey houses in town; you get double-storey houses in our areas. But we have not been assisted.”

She suggested that residents in rural areas should be targeted, as there are limited opportunities available for hosts in townships at this stage.

“We need to target the rural residents, focusing on the youth, the women’s ownership and we need to make sure to see that these people are employed.”

Passive recipients to active decision makers

She emphasised that the government should ensure that local communities are not just passive recipients but “active participants and decision makers” in the implementation of the rural tourism code.

“I’m saying this because rural tourism has a high potential to stimulate economic growth and social change. One of the objectives is to promote quality tourism products and services, but you do not see it in the rural areas.”

Senzo had said that this amendment is not limited to those who live in suburban areas only, but is also open to those in rural areas. He said all one needs is to own a property and a “gadget”, or device, to be able to participate in the tourism industry.

“One of the reasons we wanted to create an enabling environment for short-term rentals is because we saw that short-term rentals provide the opportunity for the first-time entrance into the tourism sector.”

Nkala says that the department has seen a lot of hosts from rural areas, especially from townships.

“Grannies have properties around Langa and so on, where they have retired and are hosting visitors from across the globe.”

Expressing that the call for public comment on the code of good practice is to ensure a regulated environment for those who choose to participate in the industry.

“And that’s why we need to look at a proportionate response that will enable a regulatory environment while ensuring that we create a condition of fair competition for those who have also been trading in the space.”

De Lile concluded her discussion, emphasising that this consultative process is essential to ensuring that the final code is practical, balanced and aligned with the sector’s needs.

Legislative Context of the Code

The proposed code of good practice aims to promote sustainable tourism and conduct for all South Africans and visitors. This is done by ensuring that the activity develops in a manner that is balanced and consistent with the objectives in government policies.

While processes are still underway, this is seen as an “interim measure” considering the matter for regulation is urgent.

According to Senzo Nkala, the policy planning and strategy chief director, the department will amend the Tourism Act, whereafter Parliament’s public participation process will follow.

The department of tourism is processing and plans to implement the code of good practice regulation under the Tourism Act. This comes after the 2024 White Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa was approved.

The amendment has been open for public commentary since 13 March and is expected to close on 12 May 2026. Submissions can be mailed, hand delivered or emailed to Senzo Nkala, 012 444 6316 or send an email to: [email protected]

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