Weather alert: Severe winds and fire risks grip three provinces

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that damaging winds threaten transport and settlements in the Northern and Western Cape, while extreme fire danger looms over parts of Northern, Western and Eastern Cape.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 1 October 2025.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 30 September to 1 October 2025.

Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers & thundershowers over the eastern and south western parts of the country. #saws pic.twitter.com/LSvoh0gtSQ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 30, 2025

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 1 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to problems for high-sided vehicles, and localised damage to settlements is expected over the central and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Damaging winds leading to problems for high-sided vehicles and localised damage to settlements are also expected over northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape. A yellow level 1 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Karoo Hoogland, Dawid Kruiper, Kareeberg and Ubuntu municipalities of the Northern Cape; the Central Karoo and Little Karoo of the Western Cape; and the Dr Beyers Naude and Blue Crane Route local municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 1 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog in the south; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog over the Highveld and escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with drizzle along the escarpment. It will be cloudy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will have morning fog along the escarpment and in the southern central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with drizzle along the escarpment. It will be cloudy in the northeast.

North West:

Partly cloudy in the east with morning fog awaits North West residents; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm. It will be windy in the central and western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be windy in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, but cloudy in the extreme south-west. It will be fine in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather, but partly cloudy in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and rain in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the southwest. It will be hot in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be strong north-easterly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.