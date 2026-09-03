Weather grounds Airlink’s FNB flyby for Boks-All Blacks FNB Stadium clash

The decision comes as Sacaa reviews flight data from last weekend's viral Cape Town stadium flyby.

Saturday’s third instalment of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry will take place without an Airlink flyby.

Airlink has withdrawn its application for another flyby over FNB Stadium this weekend, citing forecast weather conditions that chief executive de Villiers Engelbrecht said were not conducive to a safe formation flight.

This after a week of global praise, criticism and purported safety concerns following the airline’s spectacular low-level formation flight over Cape Town Stadium ahead of last weekend’s second Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

“We’re sorry to disappoint fans and supporters, but safety comes first and we’re also certain the players will provide more than enough on-field excitement,” Engelbrecht said.

Sacaa reviews Cape Town flight data

The announcement came as the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said it was examining flight recorder data and other information from the Cape Town display.

SACAA said the flight had been approved, but that it subsequently initiated compliance verifications and engaged Airlink.

It is analysing the information to determine whether there were any safety concerns which warranted a review.

SACAA said that, “as the safety net of the South African skies”, it wanted to assure the public that aviation safety and security compliance would “always remain paramount and is not negotiable”.

A full report and recommendations will be provided to Airlink once the assessment is complete.

Airlink stands by the Cape Town display

Engelbrecht said the complexity and number of parameters being examined meant it was unrealistic to expect immediate feedback and recommendations from SACAA.

“Airlink is, and will continue, to support SACAA with its review process,” he said.

He maintained the Cape Town flyby was performed safely and said Airlink voluntarily provided its digital flight data to SACAA because of the unprecedented public interest.

Both aircraft were crewed by three senior captains acting as commander, co-pilot and safety or technical officer, representing more than 75 000 combined flying hours.

Airlink has maintained that the aircraft remained within approved limits. Airlink also reiterated that the flight required careful planning and rehearsal as well as the authorisation, guidance and support of SACAA and Air Traffic Navigation Services.

Viral flyby sparked international attention

The carrier initially submitted three applications for flypasts linked to the rugby series.

The first took place in Johannesburg on 22 August and the second in Cape Town a week later.

SACAA confirmed both had been approved.

The Cape Town spectacle went viral internationally after two Airlink Embraer jets in green-and-gold and black liveries swept over the packed stadium.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 later estimated the lead aircraft cleared the stadium roof by just 41 to 46 feet.