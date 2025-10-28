‘No storm inside Saws’: Weather service denies mismanagement and corruption allegations

Saws has dismissed allegations of mismanagement and corruption, saying its procurement and governance systems remain transparent and compliant.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has hit back at “unfounded” allegations of mismanagement and corruption, saying its systems ensure clean governance and compliance amid union tensions.

The weather service responded to claims that Saws’ executive management engaged in improper conduct. The claims also suggest the board is failing to conduct proper oversight.

The allegations also raise questions about the weather service’s ability to perform its functions.

Saws dismisses allegations of mismanagement and corruption

“At least one of the news reports has attributed the misleading claims to a labour union that operates within the organisation,” Saws spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said on Tuesday.

“Incidentally, these claims and concerns come at a time of a wage dispute between the entity and the labour union in question, as well as a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration decision, declining to issue the union concerned with a certificate to picket.”

The alleged impropriety includes claims of governance failures, procurement manipulation, financial mismanagement, unchecked executive power and a culture of impunity.

Segalwe said the allegations are “vague” and unsubstantiated.

Most accusations relate to procurement. They focus on delays in acquiring a new High-Performance Computing system (HPC).

Accusation related to procurement

The system is central to Saws’ weather forecasting work. Staff use the system to run numeric weather prediction models, among other tasks.

The weather service said the current HPC system has reached its end of life. The entity is replacing the system, though procurement delays occurred to ensure compliance with public procurement laws.

Segalwe explained that officials restarted the process three times due to compliance and bidding issues. It is now in advanced evaluation, with safeguards like double-blind probity reviews.

The Saws board maintains oversight through audits and reports, he added.

“As such, the allegation that the board did away with key safeguards, granting the CEO unfettered procurement powers, is also without merit,” Segalwe said.

Weather service refutes claims that CEO has unchecked powers

Saws said contingency plans prevent service disruption. Investigations into alleged procurement interference found no wrongdoing. The auditor-general confirmed no related audit findings.

The weather service said the board is unaware of any whistleblowing or unresolved disciplinary matters related to HPC procurement. It denies protecting the CEO or staff.

Segalwe said the board upholds a zero-tolerance policy on fraud and corruption. The board investigates all reported cases and monitors them to conclusion, he said.

He added that the board will immediately refer allegations involving the CEO to the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Dr Dion George, for investigation. This is in line with the Saws Act.

The entity said the board has addressed several cases of corruption and collusion. During its tenure, it disciplined or dismissed guilty employees.

‘Zero-tolerance to fraud, corruption, collusion’

“Saws has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud, corruption, and collusion. The entity would furthermore welcome any independent investigation instituted by the executive authority into any allegations of corruption and/or collusion,” the spokesperson said.

Saws said it will make no further public comments on these matters.

