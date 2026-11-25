Here is how El Niño could affect South African dams, drought risk and coastal fishing communities.

The strongest El Niño on record is expected to peak in December, raising fresh concerns about water supply and coastal livelihoods in South Africa, according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The agency said the warming effect had been intensifying since August.

“The global average surface temperature for January-September 2026 was about 1.47 °Celsius above the pre-industrial average,” the WMO stated on 9 November.

Dams sat below last year’s levels

Major dams supplying Cape Town held 68.6% of capacity in the week of 23 November, compared with 82.0% a year earlier, according to the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Independent water expert Carin Bosman warned that a drier summer would squeeze supply.

“With a forecasted drought, there will be less water availability, which will inevitably lead to more restrictions, increased costs (not just municipal, but everything down the value chain), and lower reliability of supply,” she said.

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal were already trending below the previous year. Bosman advised residents to plan ahead.

“Those who plan early and use water sparingly will be the least at risk,” she stated.

Drought has hit the country repeatedly

The Citizen has analysed historical data on previous El Niños and observed that a 1992 drought alone affected about 250 000 people and cost roughly 50 000 agricultural jobs.

The Green Connection’s outreach ambassador, Neville van Rooy, also recalled the Western Cape’s “near-brush with Day Zero, during a ‘weak’ El Niño, in 2018”.

“It was here that we saw first-hand how quickly water security can become a major socioeconomic and political crisis,” he added.

Small-scale fishers faced a double burden

Van Rooy warned that coastal communities could be among the hardest hit.

He said warmer waters might push fish beyond the reach of small-scale fishers who lacked the resources to follow them.

“For many fishers, El Niño is not an abstract climate event,” he explained.

“It could directly affect their ability to put food on the table and earn an income,” he noted.