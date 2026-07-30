Western Cape Department of Mobility cancels unused operating licences due to non-compliance

Nine unused operating licences were cancelled in Atlantis after investigations found they no longer met the requirements of the law.

The Western Cape Mobility Department is taking measures against illegal public transport operations in hotspot areas such as Atlantis and Somerset West by cancelling unused operating licences, investigating minibus operators who violate the conditions of their licences.

Nine unused operating licences were cancelled in Atlantis after investigations found they no longer met the requirements of the law.

Nine cancelled operating licences

The Department can cancel operating licences that have not been used for more than six months under the National Land Transport Act.

According to the Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, this means stronger action against illegally operating taxis, and drivers who try to intimidate others or ignore the conditions of their operating licences.

“The increase in cancelled unused licences and regulatory investigations shows that we are taking firm action to clean up the system.” Sileku said.

“It also helps protect operators who follow the law and provide safe, reliable services.” Sileku added.

Stronger Action

He also noted that some of these unused licences are illegally rented out or used by people who have not been approved by the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE), which can put commuters at risk.

The Department is also investigating operators suspected of operating illegally or breaking the conditions of their operating licences.

CCTV footage from the Atlantis Wesfleur Taxi Rank has also been used to identify illegal taxi operators and support further investigations.

13 illegal taxi operators clamped down

Sileku stated that conditions at the taxi rank have stabilised since these interventions have begun.

The CCTV footage obtained from the City of Cape Town has been used to investigate operators suspected of breaking the conditions of their operating licences.

A total of 13 operators have already been called to hearings as further investigations continue.

High Court Judgement

These sharp efforts follow a recent Western Cape High Court judgement confirming that operators and individuals may not interfere with public transport services, intimidate other operators or break the conditions of their operating licences on specified Somerset West routes.

The Court made it clear that operators who ignore the law will face serious consequences.

Sileku said the Department’s enforcement efforts are about protecting commuters and restoring confidence in public transport.

Protecting both operators and commuters

“Every commuter deserves to travel safely and every law-abiding operator deserves a fair opportunity to earn a living.” Sileku emphasised.

He explained that the operating licence system exists to protect both.

“We are sending a clear message that illegal operations, abuse of operating licences and conduct that fuels conflict will not be tolerated.” He warned.

Adding that, a combination of legislative enforcement along with evidence such as CCTV footage, shows that the Department is holding offenders accountable while protecting operators who comply with the law.

“For commuters, this means a safer, more reliable public transport system they can have confidence in.” Sileku concluded.