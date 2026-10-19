Western Cape department says N9/N12 upgrades will be completed by June 2028 [PICS]

The N9/N12 is an important regional transport link between George and Oudtshoorn, serving motorists, businesses and communities.

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure has invested R227.2 million to upgrade the N9/N12 between George and Oudtshoorn, aiming to improve road safety, strengthen regional connectivity, and create meaningful economic opportunities for local communities.

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertius Simmers, visited the site last Thursday to assess progress and engage with the project team.

Main route

The N9/N12 is an important regional transport connection between George and Oudtshoorn, serving motorists, businesses and communities.

The project began in October 2025 and involves upgrading and strengthening approximately 5km of the N9/N12 (TR1/1), along with repairs to and resealing of approximately 2km of Waboomskraal Road, which intersects the main route.

According to Simmers, the project will improve road capacity, traffic flow and safety through several substantial engineering interventions.

Road upgrades

Road upgrades include widening the existing traffic lanes from 3.3m to 3.7m.

This includes widening and surfacing the road shoulders from 1.5m to 2m.

Blasting of rocks along the N9/N12 as infrastructure repairs are underway. Picture: Western Cape Government

Improvements are also set to be made to align horizontal and vertical sides of the road, while also aiming to construct a mechanically stabilised earth retaining wall approximately 800m long

Improvements along N9/12

According to Simmers, new culverts will be installed, and existing drainage structures widened.

Concrete edge beams will be installed at accesses and minor intersections.

Road signs will be replaced, along with new guardrails and upgraded fencing, while crews also work to protect cut-and-fill slopes and establish vegetation.

Simmers said that the anticipated completion date remains June 2028, if all goes well.

He added that work on Waboomskraal Road includes drainage maintenance, road patching, edge repairs and the reconstruction of its intersection with the N9/N12.

“Protected plant species are also being temporarily relocated as part of the construction process,” Simmers noted.

‘Benefits beyond road repairs’

“These improvements are intended to provide motorists with a safer, more reliable and more efficient road connection,” Simmers said.

Following his site inspection, Simmers emphasised that infrastructure investment must deliver benefits beyond the construction of roads.

“Our investment in the N9/N12 is about more than upgrading a road.”

Construction of permanent works along the N9/N12. Picture: Western Cape Government

“It is about making journeys safer, improving connectivity between communities and ensuring that infrastructure investment creates opportunities for local people,” Simmers highlighted.

More than 100 work opportunities

He also pointed out that since construction began in October 2025, this project has already generated 102 work opportunities and more than 9 400 person-days of labour.

“We have also seen R8.5 million in goods and services procured from targeted enterprises.”

Simmers said these figures represent opportunities for workers, local contractors and businesses to help build the infrastructure the province needs.

Construction activities

He reiterated that every infrastructure project must ultimately be measured not only by what we build, but also by the difference it makes in people’s lives.

“We will continue monitoring progress closely to ensure that this investment delivers lasting value for motorists, communities and the regional economy,” Simmers said.

Construction activities include earthworks, rock excavation, drainage improvements and the development of permanent road infrastructure.