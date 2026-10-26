Western Cape Mobility MEC condemns recent taxi-related shootings

These shootings have been reported in Somerset West, Khayelitsha, Epping, Delft, Bonteheuwel and Maitland.

The Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku, has condemned the recent taxi-related shootings across the province, warning that violence and threats have no place in the public transport industry.

These shootings have been reported in Somerset West, Khayelitsha, Epping, Delft, Bonteheuwel and Maitland.

Recent shootings

The latest incident reportedly claimed the lives of more than two people, including a member of the public.

The Western Cape Mobility department is concerned that some of the violence may be linked to disputes between taxi organisations over routes and control of parts of the industry.

Sileku said that these disputes are putting the lives of commuters, residents and taxi operators at risk.

Firm action

He added that the provincial government would take firm action within the law to address the violence and improve public safety.

“Residents must be able to travel to work, school and other destinations without fearing for their lives,” Sileku said.

“Disagreements over taxi routes must never lead to shootings, threats or intimidation.”

Restoring peace

Sileku noted that the department will work with the police and the taxi industry to restore peace and protect residents.

A meeting was conducted with the Transport Priority Committee on 23 October 2026 to co-ordinate the government’s response and joint law enforcement operations in affected areas.

The office of the Registrar will formally investigate whether affected taxi associations have broken their own rules or codes of conduct.

Taking action against violent operators

The Provincial Regulatory Entity will investigate licensed taxi operators allegedly involved in violence or behaviour that could lead to violence.

The department has also given the South African Police Service (Saps) information about two minibus taxis identified in connection with recent shootings.

Saps has since confirmed two arrests. The department has called on the Western Cape Police Commissioner to prioritise taxi-related murders, attempted murders and extortion.

Unlawful attempts

The department of Mobility also said that the department will seek urgent court orders where necessary to address unlawful attempts by taxi organisations to operate in areas served by other regional taxi councils.

Minister Sileku said the government would not use mediation to resolve disputes where associations or operators try to take over routes without the required operating licences with legal standing.

Adding that such cases will be addressed through the appropriate legal and regulatory processes.

‘Routes must not cost lives’

“Our position is clear: no taxi association or operator is above the law. Disputes over routes must not cost lives.”

“We will work with our partners and use the legal measures available to restore stability and protect our residents,” Sileku concluded.

The Western Cape Government will continue working with Saps, other law-enforcement agencies, and taxi industry representatives to address the violence and improve safety for commuters and residents.