Western Cape police’s R5.8 million N1 drug bust

During the search, officers found 57 000 Mandrax tablets and five kilograms of cocaine.

A drug bust on the N1 highway in the Western Cape nabbed a consignment of drugs worth an estimated R5.8 million.

The drugs were discovered in a vehicle during an intelligence-driven search operation by Western Cape Organised Crime Investigations, Crime Intelligence and Beaufort West Police on Thursday.

During the search, officers found 57 000 Mandrax tablets and five kilograms of cocaine.

The 46-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

He is expected to make his first court appearance in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on Monday.