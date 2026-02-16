Western Cape school vandalism drops

A total of 36 incidents were recorded at 32 schools, down from 47 incidents at 34 schools during the previous holiday period.

The Western Cape Education Department says school vandalism in the province has dropped by 23% over the 2025/26 summer school holidays.

Vandalism

According to the department, 36 incidents were reported at 32 schools across the province.

“This is a marked decrease compared to the 47 incidents reported by 34 schools during the 2024/25 summer holidays, demonstrating more effective target hardening and monitoring of school properties,” said Western Cape Education MEC, David Maynier.

“We subsidised holiday security at 441 schools during the holidays to protect school properties and have worked closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and law enforcement to increase vigilance around our school.”

Windows damaged

Maynier said items stolen or damaged during the holiday period range from fencing, electrical cables and plumbing fixtures to kitchen equipment and food for learners.

“In one particularly alarming incident, over 100 windows at a school were deliberately damaged – an act of senseless criminality.

“Every single item that is damaged or stolen must be replaced, which diverts funding from the core task of educating our learners so that they can get a job or study further when they leave school,” Maynier said.

Reporting incidents

Maynier said a “watchful school community” can thwart even the most dedicated of criminals and vandals.

“We urge the public to keep a close eye on their neighbourhood schools and to report any suspicious activity to SAPS or our Safe Schools hotline (0800 45 46 47) immediately.

“If you have any information about the incidents that occurred over the school holidays, please speak up. You may hold the key piece of information that will allow SAPS to arrest the perpetrators and recover our schools’ stolen property!” Maynier said.

In August 2025, the Western Cape education department said the estimated cost of repairing vandalism at schools in the province would exceed R1 million.

