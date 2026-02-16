Western Cape moves to secure own vaccines to protect province from FMD [VIDEO]

Foot and Mouth Disease is spreading across South Africa, severley impacting the cattle industry.

As South Africa battles foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which has already spread across the country, the Western Cape has moved to secure its own vaccine supply to protect the province from an economic crisis.

About 450 heads of cattle were vaccinated against FMD in Fisantekraal, Cape Town, on Sunday as part of the province’s 21-point response plan in the agricultural sector to contain the national FMD outbreak.

Vaccine drive

The Western Cape Government is embarking on a massive drive to vaccinate the entire provincial herd against FMD following the implementation of quarantine measures at affected farms last week.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who was in attendance, said the vaccination drive is a proactive step to protect cattle in this area.

“No cases of FMD have been detected in this Fisantekraal herd. But we are taking every precaution because we want to protect jobs and livelihoods. We will be receiving 200,000 vaccine doses over the coming weeks and will push to vaccinate all high-risk herds.

“The province will also request permission to procure its own vaccines,” Winde said.

ALSO READ:

Plan

The 21-point plan includes movement control, including 24/7 border monitoring, recovery involving cleaning operations and monitoring quarantine areas and major roadblocks and vehicle monitoring on various roads across 13 municipalities, including at the provincial borders, among other measures.

Winde stressed that the plan is to deal with a national crisis.

“We are working tirelessly to protect jobs and the agricultural economy. If you are transporting livestock or any materials used in the farming of livestock, you must take every precaution.”

National emergency

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen echoed Winde’s sentiments.

“This is a national emergency; we are fighting to save the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and the future of our agricultural exports. We need every single livestock owner to stand with us. Biosecurity is not a suggestion – it is our only line of defense.

“If you move animals without permits or ignore basic hygiene, you are putting the entire country at risk. I am asking all South Africans – please stop the illegal movement of cattle, report illness immediately, and treat your farm boundaries like a fortress.” Steenhuisen said.

We’ve been pushing for urgent, large-scale vaccination to protect our national herd from Foot-and-Mouth Disease and that work is now accelerating on the ground.



We will continue working with farmers and industry to contain FMD and defend South Africa’s food security. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/LRUmeOgTHa February 15, 2026

Rules

To protect livestock and the economy, livestock farmers and the public have been strongly urged to adhere to the province’s rules to stop the spread of FMD.

In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the FMD crisis a national disaster.

NOW READ: Outcry as Steenhuisen fires foot-and-mouth disease expert

​