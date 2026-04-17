What every South African domestic employer needs to do by June

Employers urged to submit returns of earnings by end of June.

The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) has issued a firm reminder to households: the window to submit annual returns of earnings (ROE) is now open, and the clock is ticking for anyone who employs domestic help behind their gates.

The Compensation Fund has released the dates for the 2025 reporting cycle. Employers must submit their workers’ annual ROE between 1 April 2026 and 30 June 2026.

New rights for workers

These rules follow a major shift in South African labour law. In 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that excluding domestic workers from the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) was illegal.

Now, these staff members have the same protections as corporate workers.

Since 2021, domestic staff have been able to claim for injuries or illnesses caught on the job. This includes cleaners, gardeners, drivers and caregivers.

Since 2023, these workers also qualify for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

After registering with the Compensation Fund, domestic employers must submit an ROE every year.

What must employers do?

If you employ a domestic worker, you must follow these steps. The DEL provides an online portal to streamline the process, but the rules are strict.

Your ROE must show the worker’s full annual remuneration. Include all overtime and bonuses.

You must notify the Compensation Fund about any changes to your address or phone number within seven days.

If you miss the 30 June deadline, the department will impose a 10% penalty on your bill. It will also charge interest on any debt older than 30 days.

Using the online portal

The department said that all employers should use its digital portal for these submissions. Access the link here.