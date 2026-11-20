Find out what the weather will be in Johannesburg and Pretoria this weekend.

Gauteng residents should prepare for wet weather across the weekend.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), both Johannesburg and Pretoria will see rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, while temperatures will climb as high as 32°C in Pretoria.

Saturday weather in Johannesburg and Pretoria

Saturday, 21 November, will begin with unsettled conditions in both cities. “Rain showers” will fall at 2am and 8am, the weather service stated.

Johannesburg will range from 20°C to 29°C, with 27°C expected at 2pm. Pretoria will be warmer, ranging from 22°C to 32°C, with 31°C forecast for the afternoon.

Storms will follow later in the day. “Showers and thunderstorms” will move in at 2pm, according to the weather service.

Winds will peak at 18.52km/h in the afternoon before easing to 9.26km/h by 8pm, when lighter rain returns. Humidity will sit at 45% at 2pm.

Sunday weather and the outlook for Monday

Sunday, 22 November, will start with cloud cover and then turn stormy.

Temperatures will reach 29°C in Johannesburg and 32°C in Pretoria, the weather service reported.

“Showers and Thundershowers” will develop at 8am, the forecast stated. The afternoon will bring a short break, with partly cloudy skies and highs of 28°C in Johannesburg and 30°C in Pretoria.

Winds will reach 18.52km/h in Johannesburg at that time.

The break will not last long.

“Showers and thunderstorms” will return at 8pm, Saws claimed.

Humidity will rise to 55% in Johannesburg and 50% in Pretoria that evening.

Monday will stay warm. Johannesburg will range from 19°C to 30°C, while Pretoria will range from 20°C to 33°C.