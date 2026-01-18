Here is when day visits at the Kruger National Park will resume

The South African Weather Service predicts scattered showers around the Kruger National Park on Monday and Tuesday.

Improved weather conditions have allowed for the reopening of the Kruger National Park to day visitors.

Day visits were suspended as a precautionary measure on Thursday as South African National Parks (SANParks) chose to limit the possibility of flood-related incidents.

Guests and staff were evacuated from several sites across the KNP on Friday and Saturday as overflowing rivers and dams threatened their safety.

Kruger day visitation

The rain is predicted to ease from Sunday with only scatted showers predicted by the South African Weather Service for Monday and Tuesday.

As a result, day visits will resume at the Kruger National Park from Monday 19 January.

Visitors are advised to bring their own essential supplies as shops in the park are very low on stock.

“Guests entering the park are advised to exercise caution and strongly requested not to venture onto gravel roads, as some sections may still be affected by recent rainfall,” advised SANParks spokesperson JP Louw.

The northern areas of the KNP will remain closed as the washing away of some roads and bridges have made sections inaccessible.

“Entry into the southern region of the park will be permitted through Paul Kruger Gate, Numbi Gate and Malelane Gate,” Louw said.

Phabeni Gate will also be open but is being closely monitored due to the fluctuating water levels and could be closed at short notice.

The Crocodile Bridge Gate will remain closed until further notice.

WATCH: The view from the Letaba Rest Camp on Sunday morning

Rebuilding efforts

SANParks states that conditions could still change and requested that visitors obey park procedures at all times.

“The safety of guests and staff remains our highest priority and visitors are urged to adhere to all instructions and signage while in the park. Transgressors will be issued with a fine and may face prosecution,” Louw said.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Willie Aucamp visited the park this weekend and commended SANParks for its handling of the situation and intentions to repair the damage.

“I am pleased to announce that SANParks have committed to establishing the Kruger Relief Fund to help with rebuilding efforts, emergency supplies and any other necessities.

“We are grateful that no loss of lives has been recorded and evacuations have progressed smoothly and I once again extend my gratitude to the park’s management team and emergency services for their swift response,” said Aucamp.

