News

Home » News

When luck fails, love prevails

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

13 February 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Even on ominous Friday the 13th, small acts of love and care remind us that connection conquers superstition.

When luck fails, love prevails

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

If you’re not staying in bed today – the safest place to be, according to some – on this ominous Friday the 13th, then avoid walking under ladders or spooking black cats.

You could always toss a pinch of salt over your shoulder… which, say some cynics, is about what this superstitious mumbo-jumbo deserves.

And yet… there are a few instances where calamities and tragedies have happened on Friday the 13th.

The Costa Concordia cruise ship capsized on Friday, 13 January, 2012, leaving 32 people dead and thousands evacuated off the Italian coast.

Rap star Tupac Shakur died on Friday the 13th in September, 1996, after being shot earlier.

ALSO READ: Everyone earned man of the match in Proteas thriller

On the positive side, though, if you get through today, you’ve got tomorrow to look forward to.

Don’t tell us you forgot it’s Valentine’s Day… what happened to your romantic soul?

You don’t have to – as we report today – fly to Paris to make an expensive proposal.

You don’t even have to propose.

RELATED ARTICLES

You don’t even have to say those incomparable little three words.

ALSO READ: Trump’s trade bullying may cost US loyalty

You just have to let someone know you care.

And that you’re there – physically or emotionally, or both.

The world needs love because, as the song says, there’s just too little of it.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Editorials love Valentine's day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Will Ramaphosa’s decision degrade soldier morale? Professor explains why it could
Politics Could Joburg get an EFF deputy mayor? Coalition weighs in on who will help Morero run the city
Courts The cat is back: New revelation in Vusimuzi Matlala prison transfer court case [VIDEO]
News ‘Your lives are at risk’: Witness D cautioned Ipid investigators during Brakpan murder probe
News DA blames Lesufi for taps running dry but has party member serving as deputy water minister

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News