Whistle-blowers require more support and resources, says expert

Citizen Reporter

The Whistle-blower House yesterday welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s statements in his response to the Zondo commission regarding the “protection and incentives for whistle-blowers”.

Ramaphosa’s proposed actions included a review of the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act to ensure:

-Whistle-blowers receive necessary protection;

-The possible award to the whistle-blower of a proportion of funds recovered; and

-Whistle-blowers be afforded immunity from criminal or civil action arising from honest disclosures.

“We are especially heartened by the firm deadline of April 2023 given to the Anti-Corruption Advisory Council for these actions as it demonstrates the urgency and importance of, inter alia, protecting whistle-blowers,” The Whistleblower House executive director Ben Theron said.

“However, the recommendations and proposed actions fall short of the actual needs faced by whistle-blowers.”

Theron noted the organisation was established to assist whistle-blowers holistically.

Whistle-blowers’ challenges noted

“We have consulted and researched the challenges whistle-blowers face and have developed a holistic range of services that could and should be offered by government.

“These include facilitating access for whistle-blowers to legal advice, health services (including psychological), financial assistance and safe accommodation.

“The dire need for these services is emphasised by the fact that The Whistleblower House has, since February 2022, assisted 91 whistle-blowers and their families, where needed, with access to said services.

“We are geared to support many more whistle-blowers on their journey before, and after, they come forward with vital information to fight and eradicate corruption in our young democracy,” said Theron.

Ramaphosa said government was “indebted to the many courageous and brave whistle-blowers who brought various allegations of fraud and corruption to the attention of the public protector and those who gave evidence at the state capture commission”.

