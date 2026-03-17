Whistle-blower’s widow seeks justice as suspect denied bail

A suspect linked to whistle-blower Marumo Phenya's murder is denied bail as his widow continues to seek justice

The widow of a whistle-blower, who was killed after exposing corruption at the Department of Home Affairs, continues to seek justice as a suspect in the murder was denied bail.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court denied bail to Minenhle Mthembu, 30, on Tuesday for conspiracy to commit murder.

He is accused of being connected to the murder of Marumo Eric Phenya.

Businessman Phenya blew the whistle over alleged irregularities involving a multi-million-rand tender from the Department of Home Affairs.

Suspect’s bail denied in whistle-blower murder case

The Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested Mthembu last month. The Johannesburg Serious Corruption Investigation team had received information that he was hiding in Mtubatuba, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police followed up on the information and arrested Mthembu on 10 February 2026.

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Marumo and his wife, Johannah Phenya, were whistle-blowers who had agreed to testify against implicated officials, including a director.

However, gunmen ambushed and assassinated the businessman in a hail of bullets after he dropped his children off at a school in Roodepoort on 17 October 2022.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said last month that, before his death, Marumo and Johannah received threatening messages. The messages warned them that someone had taken out a hit on them.

Phenyas threatened after exposing Home Affairs corruption

Despite losing her husband, Johannah still testified against the implicated officials a few weeks after the assassination of Marumo.

The director is under investigation by the Hawks’ serious anti-corruption unit. Johannah’s testimony led to the director’s dismissal.

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The widow, through the Phenya family’s attorney, Norman Kgosiyagofa Montjane, expressed gratitude for the major development. She thanked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), KZN police, and Gauteng Hawks.

She also thanked the private investigation company, IRS Forensic Investigations, for helping authorities apprehend Mthembu.

Johannah said she feels relieved that authorities arrested a suspect and denied him bail.

Widow concerned about those who ordered hit

She added that another suspect, Bongani Basil Maocuana, was allegedly shot and killed. The incident occurred during an altercation at a nightclub in Sandton.

“We suspect that these two, together with several others that have been identified, were involved in the planning of the assassination of my husband and, in all probability, carried out the hit; but my concern is that those who ordered the hit, and are known to the authorities, have still not been charged,” the widow said.

“My hope is that all those who were involved in the conspiracy to kill my husband will be held to account and bring closure to my family and me.”

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