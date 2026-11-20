His business dealings have attracted attention over the years, including the Giyani water project.

The arrest of LTE Consulting boss, Thulani Majola, over alleged bribery linked to the R4.1 billion Giyani water project has revived scrutiny of a businessman whose company has repeatedly featured in controversial government contracts.

Majola, 51, who was arrested alongside Limpopo Member of Provincial Legislature and former Lepelle Northern Water chairperson, Kennedy Tshivhase, 64, has built a significant public-sector contracting footprint through LTE, which specialises in engineering and infrastructure projects.

His business dealings have attracted attention over the years, including the Giyani water project, a R77 million police Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) contract during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a stalled Gauteng housing development.

In 2021, amaBhungane reported that Majola had paid more than R14 million to ANC structures between 2016 and 2019, while more than R3 million went to Santaclara Trading.

Although it did not establish that the payments bought specific tenders, the investigation raised questions about political donations by a major government contractor.

LTE also faced a Hawks investigation into its PPE contract, with officers raiding its Johannesburg offices in November 2020. The company challenged the search warrants.

Stalled housing project

More recently, Parliament probed alleged R430 million payouts to LTE for the stalled Syferfontein housing project.

Majola and Tshivhase appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday following their arrests by the Hawks on Thursday.

The case was postponed to 26 November 2026 for further investigation and the duo was remanded in custody.

At the heart of the case are allegations that Tshivhase received financial benefits from Majola in connection with the awarding of the Giyani Water and Wastewater Emergency Intervention project to LTE Consulting.

The graft-busting Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said its investigation uncovered evidence that Majola allegedly paid bribes to Tshivhase in connection with the awarding of the contract.

The Hawks have separately alleged that Majola unduly gratified the former board chairperson by providing him with a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 and making payments totalling R500 000 into his personal and business bank accounts.

The investigation relates to contracts awarded by LNW to LTE Consulting after the national Department of Water and Sanitation appointed the water board as the implementing agent for the Giyani project in 2014.

A costly project

The project was intended to address water shortages in Giyani and surrounding villages in Limpopo.

However, its cost escalated from an initial estimate of about R90 million to approximately R4.4 billion.

The SIU has also identified an estimated R7.05 million in losses arising from inflated costs on sampled boreholes, as well as approximately R2.5 million in wasteful expenditure on non-functional water purification plants.

The unit has since instituted civil proceedings in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane to have the R4.1 billion contract reviewed and set aside, arguing that it was awarded unlawfully and irregularly.