Why aren’t more women owning and driving taxis in South Africa?

'True transformation means moving women from the back seat to the steering wheel of economic power,' Creecy emphasised.

During her speech at the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Women’s Month Summit, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy noted that female drivers remain exceptionally rare.

Figures from the International Labour Organisation show that women make up only about 2% of the total workforce in the South African minibus taxi industry and own only about 2.8% of the operational minibus taxis on South African roads.

‘Women should be taxi owners and drivers’

Creecy also noted that women should not just be passengers in the taxi industry; they must be owners, fleet managers, mechanics and top-tier executives.

“True transformation means moving women from the back seat to the steering wheel of economic power,” Creecy said.

“We want to see women leading regional associations, owning fleets, managing fuel depots, running scholar transport and participating in manufacturing and supply contracts,” Creecy emphasised.

Women employed in entry-level jobs

Creecy said that most women actively employed by taxi associations occupy entry-level roles such as administrative clerks, fare collectors or rank kitchen staff.

“And so the question we must ask today is: how do we ensure women play a greater role in our public transport system?” Creecy asked.

Creecy noted that SA Taxi has been a major contributor to this change as the organisation has financed and invested in 4 382 female taxi owners who collectively run 5 656 taxis.

“These women-led taxi enterprises are responsible for creating more than 10 180 direct jobs within the sector,” Creecy said.

The reality of fragmentation

The minister further explained that fragmentation in the governance of public transport has highlighted the need for a new framework for road-based public transport.

“This includes consolidating fragmented funding streams and formally integrating the minibus taxi industry into a safer, more efficient and better-regulated transport network,” Creecy explained.

She said this reform process will support the sector’s long-term sustainability while de-risking the taxi industry to attract greater formal investment through improved regulation, transparency, and safety standards.

Reform process

Creecy explained that the reform process currently has four elements, including repurposing the current taxi recapitalisation grant to support the industry by enabling the purchase of cheaper vehicles with lower repayments.

Creecy also said a new online licensing system is being developed to eliminate current renewal backlogs and support decision-making by provincial Regulatory Entities (PREs).

Nine pilot transport operating companies, one from each province, are establishing new forms of industry management and investment to support the formalisation and right-sizing of the taxi industry.

Public transport support model

Creecy said that reform of the current public transport grant system, including the Public Transport Operations Grant and the Public Transport Network Grant, is being proposed to create a unified public transport support model.

“I raise this reform process that the National Department of Transport is working with the National Executive Committee of Santaco at this conference today, so that all women members understand there are important changes that are underway,” she confirmed.

Explaining that many women enter the taxi business through difficult lived pathways as widows inheriting a late husband’s route or permit, or as daughters stepping into a parent’s business, often without having chosen the industry, and without formal preparation.

Women’s Desk

She emphasised that ongoing, active measures such as institutional support, training, mentorship, and access to finance need to be at the core of Santaco Women’s efforts to ensure a smooth transition and provide direct support in such instances.

“However, in my view, the responsibility of the Women’s Desk goes far beyond women members of the taxi industry,” Creecy stated.

She expressed that the taxi industry is so deeply embedded in communities that it cannot be seen only as a transport provider.

“It is also a social institution,” Creecy stressed.

Vulnerable individuals

She explained that taxi ranks, routes and vehicles are daily points of contact with women, children, students, workers, traders and vulnerable persons.

“This gives the industry both reach and responsibility in the national effort to end Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

“We commend the Santaco Women and civil society groups for pushing initiatives like the Safe Minibus Taxi Charter and anti-GBV training,” Creecy said.

Road safety

She added that active enforcement is necessary and that there should be zero tolerance for abuse at every rank and on every route.

“Our roads and taxi ranks must be turned into safe zones.

“Drivers, operators, and marshals must be the first line of defence.

“If you see harassment, you must speak up,” she emphasised.

‘Safety is a human right.’

She further elaborated that a safe taxi ride is good for business, the community and is essential for dignity.

“Safety is not a privilege; it is a fundamental human right.

“When a mother sends her child to school, or a young woman travels to her night shift, safety inside our ranks and inside our taxis must be guaranteed,” Creecy concluded.