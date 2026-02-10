News

Wiandre Pretorius fiancée receives notice of suspension from Saps

10 February 2026

Wiandre Pretorius. Picture: X / @CrimeWatch_RSA

The plot surrounding the circumstances of the suicide of Wiandre Pretorius has taken a twist, with his fiancée, Juan Mare Eksteen, receiving a notice of suspension.

National Police Commissioner Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed to The Citizen that Eksteen, a police sergeant, received the letter of suspension this week.

“We are awaiting their [Ipid] representation.”

The 41-year-old Pretorius shot himself at a petrol filling station in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

Dispute

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the incident unfolded in the presence of Eksteen following a dispute.

Mathe confirmed on Sunday that an argument had taken place before Pretorius took his own life.

“We are told that there was an argument between him and his wife before he pulled the trigger on himself. We are still investigating what they could have been arguing about.”

Authorities also retrieved CCTV footage from the petrol station.

Madlanga testimony

Pretorius was named by Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, in his testimony at the Madlanga commission in November 2025.

Van der Merwe was later gunned down outside his home by unknown assailants on 5 December.

He had reportedly testified that Pretorius was involved in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense, whose body was reportedly dumped in a lake on the alleged orders of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Mbhense was allegedly tortured and killed by law enforcement officers and private security personnel in Brakpan in April 2022, suffering blunt force trauma to the head before his body was dumped in a Germiston lake.

Mkhwanazi acknowledged being present at the scene.

‘Primary person’

Mathe confirmed that Pretorius was a primary person of interest in the killing of van der Merwe and had been taken in for questioning.

“We had seized his firearms as well as cellphones that are still in police custody for further investigation.

“That particular investigation is still ongoing, and it is at an advanced stage. We won’t comment further on that, but safe to say that our Gauteng detectives are still on the ground investigating that particular incident.

“So Wiandre Pretorius was one of two persons of interest right after a witness was murdered,” she said.

Ipid

Mathe revealed that 12 individuals were considered persons of interest in the Mbhense murder, including Pretorius and Van der Merwe.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) recently concluded its investigation into Mbhense’s killing.

The docket is now with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng.

