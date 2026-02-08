Wiandre Pretorius linked to Witness D’s murder and Emmanuel Mbhense case before his death

Pretorius died by suicide on Saturday after shooting himself in the upper body.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that Wiandre Pretorius was a person of interest in the murder of Marius Van der Merwe, also known as Witness D.

Pretorius reportedly shot himself at a petrol station in Brakpan just before 10:00pm in front of his partner, who is a police officer.

According to authorities, he had been driving with a friend and called his fiancée to the garage.

ALSO READ: Not the first time hitmen tried to kill Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe

Following an argument, he allegedly turned the gun on himself, shooting himself in the upper body.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Pretorius’s death occurred just two days after his car was riddled with 16 bullets in an attempted hit in Boksburg on Thursday, 5 February.

Police investigate Wiandre Pretorius’ role in Witness D’s murder

Speaking at the scene, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Pretorius was a primary person of interest in the killing of van der Merwe and had been taken in for questioning.

“We had seized his firearms as well as cell phones that are still in police custody of possession for further investigation.

“That particular investigation is still ongoing and it is at an advanced stage. We won’t comment further on that, but safe to say that our Gauteng detectives are still on the ground investigating that particular incident.

READ MORE: ‘I am being seen as the killer police’: EMPD’s Mkhwanazi denies involvement in Witness D’s murder

“So Wiandre Pretorius was one of two persons of interest right after a witness was murdered,” she said.

Van der Merwe had previously implicated Pretorius during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

He was fatally shot in front of his family at his Brakpan home on 5 December 2025.

Suicide under investigation

Mathe confirmed that the attempted attack on Pretorius is also under investigation.

“Our ballistics experts took the necessary evidence and they are examining it. At a later stage, we will then provide feedback on how far that investigation is.

“But in terms of this latest incident, we are investigating and we have registered rather an inquest docket into the suicide of Wiandre Pretorius.”

Pretorius’s partner, Sergeant Juan Mare Eksteen, was present at the petrol station during the incident.

READ MORE: ‘Get down!’: Inside slain Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe’s last moments

Mathe said an argument had taken place before Pretorius took his own life.

“We are told that there was an argument between himself and his wife before he pulls the trigger on himself. We are still investigating what could they have been arguing about.”

Authorities also retrieved CCTV footage from the petrol station.

“We are studying that particular footage.”

Emmanuel Mbhense murder

Van der Merwe had reportedly testified that Pretorius was involved in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense, whose body was reportedly dumped in a lake on the alleged orders of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Mbhense was allegedly tortured and killed by law enforcement officers and private security personnel in Brakpan in April 2022, suffering blunt force trauma to the head before his body was dumped in a Germiston lake.

Mkhwanazi acknowledged being present at the scene.

However, he denied wrongdoing, claiming he was celebrating the recovery of stolen goods by EMPD officers.

12 persons of interest

Mathe revealed that 12 individuals were considered persons of interest in the Mbhense murder, including Pretorius and Van der Merwe.

“What is of concern and interest is that of those 12, eight are still alive,” she said, adding that besides Pretorius, three individuals were killed in an assassination style.

She indicated first suspect was killed in March 2023 at a filling station, the second in October 2025, and the third was van der Merwe.

“So the question is, are we dealing with a syndicate that is eliminating each other in relation to the Emmanuel Mbhense murder. That is what our detectives are probing.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) recently concluded is investigation into Mbhense’s killing.

The docket is now with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng.

NOW READ: Ipid wraps up probe into Emmanuel Mbhense’s murder, docket with NPA