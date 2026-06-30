Will Gautrain and bus services be operational on 30 June?

Taxi associations plan to operate at full capacity while other public transport services in Gauteng and Johannesburg have varied schedules.

Gauteng is waking up to a day of uncertainty as the 30 June deadline set by anti-illegal immigrant groups has arrived.

Marches are planned throughout the province and city, affecting businesses and their commuting employees.

Authorities have urged protestors to remain peaceful, with the organisers stating in the lead-up that criminality and property destruction will not be tolerated.

Gautrain and Rea Vaya

While the South African National Taxi Council confirmed on Monday that its affiliates would operate as usual, other public transport services clarified their plans.

Gautrain stated that it would be business as usual across its network during the protests.

“Kindly note that all Gautrain services will be operating according to the normal scheduled timetable on 20 June 2026,” Gautrain confirmed on Monday.

However, Rea Vaya Rapid Bus Transport has reduced its services, operating only its major lines.

“Rea Vaya commuters are advised that only trunk route buses will operate on Tuesday, 30 June due to the march,” the service stated on Monday.

Only three routes will be available on 30 June: the T2, T3 and T4 routes.

T4 runs between central Johannesburg and Sandton via Marlboro, while the T2 and T3 routes link Thokoza Park and central Johannesburg via Diepkloof and Auckland Park, respectively.

Metrobus

Municipal bus service Metrobus confirmed on Monday evening that it would operate a temporary schedule with route adjustments on the day of the protests.

Usual routes will begin at 5am, and the day’s service will terminate at 7.45pm, with adjusted routes during the times earmarked for the protests.

Metrobus’ adjusted schedule will run from 6am on Tuesday morning to 3pm on the afternoon of 30 June.

“The temporary schedule and route adjustment is to ensure passenger, driver assets and public safety and to comply with JMPD traffic advisory and directives.

“It is planned that the afternoon shift will operate as normal. Any changes in this regard will be communicated timeously,” Metrobus confirmed.

Metrobus advised planning for extra travel time, especially when heading into central Johannesburg, and confirmed that no additional fees would apply to the adjusted routes.

Route updates can be accessed on the Metrobus website, with a WhatsApp communication channel also available by scanning the QR code.

“Normal routes and timetables will resume from 5am on Wednesday, 1 July,” Metrobus confirmed.