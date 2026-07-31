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Will opportunities remain limited for women in the taxi industry?

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

31 July 2026

02:50 pm

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The transport department allocated R2 million towards office space for women in transport.

Will women always be desk-bound in the taxi industry?

Picture: iStock

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Gauteng’s MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the provincial government is committed to transforming the transport sector by expanding opportunities for women to participate in the industry, which has been reaffirmed through the allocation of female staff at the help desk.

The MEC announced that the department has repurposed R2 million from the Taxi Trust allocation to support initiatives focused on women in transport.

Will women always be desk-bound?

“This will be used to fund enterprise development for women-owned transport businesses, leadership and skills development programmes, business advisory services, mentorship initiatives, support for women entrepreneurs entering the transport economy, and dedicated assistance for widows and vulnerable women,” Diale-Tlabela said.

Since its establishment in 2024, the help desk has responded to 483 enquiries, facilitated 190 operating licence transfers, processed 99 operating licence activations, provided counselling, psychosocial support to 54 widows, and assisted with 106 new operating licence applications.

“This is far more than office space,” said Diale-Tlabela.

“It is an investment in an institution that invests in women and demonstrates our commitment to building sustainable structures that advance their participation and empowerment.”

‘Women belong in the transport industry’

During her speech at the department’s Women in Transport Engagement Session, she emphasised that women are central to the growth and future of the transport industry.

“Women are not guests in the transport industry.

“Women belong in the transport industry as owners, operators, engineers, entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and leaders,” Diale-Tlabela emphasised.

Issues women face in the industry

The challenges and barriers that continue to hinder women’s participation in the sector’s economy were brought to light when the MEC noted that women still struggle to access finance, obtain operating licences and compete in a historically male-dominated industry.

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‘Practical interventions’

She further highlighted the unique obstacles faced by widows who are often vulnerable and forced to fight for businesses they helped build.

“We are building practical interventions that protect, empower and create opportunities for women,” the MEC said.

Diale-Tlabela added that transformation is measured by the institutions built, the lives changed and the opportunities created.

She concluded by reiterating the department’s commitment to building a transport sector where women participate fully as business owners, professionals and decision-makers, ensuring that future generations of women can thrive within an inclusive and transformed industry.

Read more on these topics

Department of Transport Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport taxi industry transport women empowerment

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