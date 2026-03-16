Will taxis get less dangerous and violent if we give them more money?

The taxi industry has been classified as 'high risk' due to costly vehicle financing arrangements and restrictive lending terms.

Following increased fatalities on the roads since the start of the school year and heightened violence across the country, the taxi industry will meet this week to resolve concerns around the safety of commuters.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will attend the National Transport Conference, hosted by the National Department of Transport, from Monday to Wednesday to thrash out issues faced in the minibus industry.

Amongst these issues, financial pressures are emphasised in the taxi industry, including: the high cost of new vehicles, increasing maintenance expenses and difficult financing conditions.

‘Operators under severe financial strain’

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the conference and pointed out that the taxi industry is one of the largest black-owned sectors in the economy, carrying around 80% of South Africans daily.

“The economics of the industry have an impact on the sustainability of public transport, driver behaviour and road safety.”

According to financial institutions, the taxi industry has been classified as “high risk”, due to costly vehicle financing arrangements and restrictive lending terms that place operators under severe financial strain.

During his speech, Ramaphosa said the government was working with taxi associations and financial institutions to “de-risk the industry and provide accessible finance to taxi owners and drivers”.

“Transport must be as inclusive as possible. No one must be left behind.”

READ MORE: Six arrested for taxi violence in Moletlane

The big but

According to Santaco, the long-discussed subsidisation of the taxi industry “remains uncertain,” leaving operators and commuters to deal with rising operational costs while other modes of public transport continue to benefit from government subsidies.

This meeting comes during the ongoing implementation of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems. Many families have been left without any sustainable form of income as several taxi operators have surrendered their operating licenses in anticipation of becoming shareholders in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems.

Despite these challenges, efforts are still underway to modernise processes through automated fare collection systems, which aim to reduce reliance on cash and improve operational efficiency and commuter convenience.

“Including ventures such as fuel stations, car wash facilities and spare-parts businesses,” says Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala.

Upcoming conferences

Santaco expressed that the National Transport Conference is viewed as an important platform to engage the government, financiers and the wider transport stakeholders on the urgent need for reform and sustainable funding mechanisms.

Santaco will be hosting the inaugural Santaco Taxi Industry Business Expo, aimed at “monetising, modernising and professionalising” the South African minibus economy.

The expo will be held on 25 May 2026, and industry leaders, investors, and key stakeholders across the transport value chain are expected to attend. Forming a broader view on efforts that are being made to address the issues faced in the industry.

READ MORE: KZN taxi driver killed in head-on crash