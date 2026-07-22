Swartberg Pass is not designed for use by heavy motor vehicles, Winde says

Winde says heavy vehicles must use alternative routes while bridges, passes and roads are being built.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has reiterated that the Swartberg Pass is not designed for heavy motor vehicles such as semi-trailers and trucks, urging drivers to use alternative routes while storm-damaged bridges, passes and roads are repaired.

Winde made the remarks after concluding storm recovery oversight visits to the Central Karoo and Cape Winelands districts last week, where he assessed progress on repairs following recent severe weather.

Alternative routes

Winde spent two days visiting key infrastructure damaged in the recent record-breaking floods.

The Meiringspoort and Swartberg passes connect the Klein and Groot Karoo regions, driving interconnected business growth from George, De Rust and Oudtshoorn, through to Laingsburg and Prince Albert.

“The Swartberg Pass is not designed for use by heavy motor vehicles, such as semi-trailers and trucks.”

“These vehicles must find alternative routes, via Laingsburg or Willowmore,” Winde noted.

Infrastructure damage

Winde emphasised that the Western Cape’s regional economy depends on functional infrastructure and reiterated that road users must heed road signs and warnings.

“While we rebuild bridges, passes and roads, I urge road users to follow road signs and adhere to warnings,” Winde added.

Meiringspoort consists of 20 river crossings, which all experienced damage.

Two years before repairs completed

Winde noted that four major sections of the road were completely washed away.

The full restoration of the pass will take at least two years to complete, and will cost hundreds of millions of rand.

He noted that restoration work is already under way from the De Rust area, and said that a temporary solution will be in place as soon as December 2026, reopening the route to vehicles with strict access controls in place.

Road closures

The Swartberg Pass was also closed due to flooding but was reopened in June after emergency works were conducted.

“These recent severe weather events were unprecedented, with hundreds of thousands of people affected, and many hundreds of roads closed,” Winde said.

“The Western Cape road network connects communities, businesses and families, driving growth and jobs in every town and city.”

“There are people on site across the province restoring roads in just about every district.”

“We have a long way to go still, but we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

Smalblaar bridge repairs

The premier also discussed the rebuild of the Smalblaar bridge, which is considered the most direct access point for transport between farms, residents and businesses.

The permanent restoration of the bridge will take more than 12 months, but a temporary solution will be in place before the end of the year.

“These bridges and passes enable businesses to thrive and residents to access opportunities.”

“I understand their importance and am focused on ensuring we get safe solutions in place as quickly as possible,” he said.

Winde concluded by stating that updates on restoration projects across the province would be provided as visits continue in districts that have been impacted.