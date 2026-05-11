Winter’s bite: Health department issues warning as temperatures plunge

The department stressed the importance of knowing how to respond correctly when a burn injury does occur.

As Gauteng braces for a cold week ahead, health authorities are warning that the season’s chill comes with hidden dangers, and children are paying the highest price.

Freezing temperatures grip Pretoria and Johannesburg

A sharp drop in temperatures across Gauteng, driven by the incoming winter, has prompted renewed calls from provincial health authorities for residents to take precautions against burn-related injuries.

Weather data from the South African Weather Service shows that Pretoria is currently at 18°C with clear skies, and lows are expected to dip to as low as 7°C this week.

Johannesburg is tracking even colder, sitting at 15°C with overnight lows forecast to reach 4°C.

Both cities face a week of predominantly sunny but bitterly cold conditions, with temperatures in the low twenties during the day and single digits at night.

It is precisely this kind of weather, health authorities say, that drives families to reach for heating devices that, when used carelessly, can turn deadly.

Saws weather forecast for Joburg this week. Image: Screenshot/Saws

Saws weather forecast for Pretoria this week. Image: Screenshot/Saws

Burn injuries surge as households turn to makeshift heating

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Faith Mazibuko recently called on residents to exercise far greater caution this winter, warning that burn-related incidents consistently spike during the colder months.

Many households rely on paraffin stoves, open fires, candles, hot water and electrical appliances to keep warm, methods that, when improperly used, continue to place families in danger, with children and older persons bearing the greatest risk.

The Gauteng Department of Health has been particularly pointed in its warning about braziers, locally known as imbawula.

“Imbawula should never be used inside poorly ventilated rooms or left unattended, as they pose a serious risk of burn injuries, carbon monoxide poisoning, and may even lead to death,” the department cautioned.

The statistics behind that warning are stark.

In 2024 and 2025 combined, one of the province’s busiest specialised burns units recorded 743 paediatric admissions, with roughly 80% of cases linked to hot water burns, flame burns, and electrical injuries.

The department noted that between January and April 2026 alone, the same facility had already admitted 116 children for burn-related injuries, a figure that underscores just how acute the crisis becomes as winter sets in.

“It remains a concern that the majority of admissions involve children,” the department said.

The department added that the unsafe use of heating sources continues to place families at risk, particularly children and older persons.

Children the most vulnerable

Mazibuko has urged parents and caregivers to act decisively.

“We are urging parents and caregivers to take proactive measures to reduce the risk of burns by keeping children away from open flames, heaters, paraffin stoves, hot liquids and cooking areas.”

Beyond direct supervision of children, the department broadened its guidance to cover how households manage appliances and energy sources more generally.

It warned that the unsafe use of heating sources “continues to place families at risk” and that greater vigilance is needed across all settings, at home, in workplaces and in public spaces.

The MEC reinforced this, saying: “Candles, fires and cooking should never be left unattended, as this may lead to devastating incidents, particularly among children.”

On the maintenance of equipment, Mazibuko was equally direct.

“Residents are also advised to ensure that electrical appliances, gas equipment and heating devices are safely used and properly maintained,” she said.

Dos and don’ts when a burn happens

Alongside its prevention message, the department has stressed the importance of knowing how to respond correctly when a burn injury does occur.

“Members of the public should familiarise themselves with basic burn first aid procedures,” the department said, noting that a swift and correct response can significantly reduce the severity of an injury.

Mazibuko was clear on the first step: “In the event of a burn injury, the affected area should immediately be cooled under clean running water for 20 minutes, and immediate medical attention should be sought for serious burns.”

The department also moved to correct widely held misconceptions about home treatment.

It cautioned against applying ice, toothpaste, oil, butter or traditional remedies to burns, warning that these may worsen the injury and increase the risk of infection.

“It is advisable to refrain from bursting blisters or removing clothing stuck to burnt skin, as this may cause further tissue damage and complications,” the department said.