Founder of Caby, Denise Walker shares her experience as a female entering the South African e-hailing market after noticing many issues in the industry.

A woman in Cape Town has launched a new e-hailing ride-sharing service and application called Caby, aimed at improving road safety in a male-dominated industry facing multiple challenges.

Denise Walker, the founder of the organisation, said that at first, she did not see it as a male-dominated industry, explaining that Caby started with the cries of drivers she read in every newspaper she picked up.

Long hours and little money

“I started my own investigation into the rides, the income, and what it costs to run a vehicle, and nothing added up,” Walker said.

She noted that drivers were working long hours and taking home less and less.

“That is when the fun started, so we built a Cape Town company that is fair to both riders and drivers, fixed rates for drivers, and a set rate per kilometre for riders, with no surge pricing,” Walker said.

Challenges in new business

When asked about the challenges in establishing the business, Walker said that she was welcomed in mobility.

“Being a woman has not been the obstacle people expect. The real challenge is the one every new business faces: doing things properly from the start.

“So the services are the standard you envisaged, and your consistent delivery of these services builds trust in the market,” Walker noted.

‘Nobody can ensure safety’

Walker said that nobody today can ensure the safety of another person.

“What we can do is use technology to make every ride safer, and that starts before the trip.

“Every driver is vetted in person, with an interview, police clearance, a background check, and a permit check,” Walker said.

‘We are not an armed response company’

She further explained that every rider loads a photo and gives the driver a one-time pin so the driver knows who is getting into the car.

“Caby is not an armed response company, and we cannot send our own people out to an incident,” Walker said.

“So we built an SOS button into the rider app and linked it to our connect centre in Cape Town, where our team can see the vehicle, the driver, the rider, and the route that was booked,” Walker added.

‘Dividing Western Cape in zones’

“We have divided the Western Cape into zones and loaded the police stations, ambulances, fire departments, and two trucks for each one, so we know who to call and where,” Walker said.

Further explaining that a message is also sent to three contacts, nominated by the rider, to tell them the rider needs help.

“We ask riders to open the SOS screen once the trip starts.

“If something happens or you feel uncomfortable, press the button,” Walker stated.

‘E-hailing has its own recipe’

“E-hailing has its own basic recipe, and I can’t speak for what other companies considered,” Walker noted.

She explained that Caby added a contact centre in Cape Town that monitors trips in real time, with people who know the city and can act when the rider or driver needs help.

“A real person answers the phone, not a bot or an overseas contact centre.

“We also chose not to use surge pricing so you see a set fare before you book.”

‘Equal opportunities’

Walker explained that a rider needs a photo and pin before a trip starts, and the data the driver uses when operating on the application is free for him or her.

“More women in any industry is a good thing, and I support it, but Caby was built on equal opportunity, not on favouring one group,” Walker noted.

“The Caby driver app is open to men and women on the same terms, with the same earnings and the same focus on safety.”

‘Things we built first’

Walker said that a woman deciding whether to drive wants to know who is getting into her car, who is watching the trip and what it will pay.

“Those are the things we built first, and I believe they are what will bring more women into driving over time.”

When asked about the employment market and whether most of the drivers will be females, Walker said that this will not be a reality.

“No, and I am sad to say it,” she admitted.

‘Seven female drivers’

“When Caby started, we invited about 50 women drivers from the public mobility industry, and today only seven women drive for Caby,”

“We look forward to welcoming more, but our first concern is the safety of our drivers, which is why we ask every rider to upload a photo when they register,”

“Our drivers need to see who they are collecting, just as riders see who is driving them,” Walker reiterated.

Vehicles as a business

She stated that their drivers are not employees.

“They are independent Driver Partners who run their own vehicles as a business and choose when they work.

“Anyone in Cape Town with a professional driving permit and an e-hailing operating licence can register,” Walker said.