News

Home » News

Woman’s body recovered from Free State river, police urge public to help identify her

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

6 November 2026

10:19 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Estimated to be in her twenties, she was wearing a pink T-shirt and blue tracksuit pants.

Free State police divers recover unidentified woman's body from river

Liebenbergsvlei River. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A specialised police diving unit has pulled the body of a young woman from the Liebenbergsvlei River outside Bohlokong, Free State, on Thursday, triggering an urgent investigation and a public appeal to identify her.

Liebenbergsvlei River

Members of the Phuthaditjhaba Police Search and Rescue Diving Team, led by Sergeant Mabe and Constable Rampai, executed the recovery operation with key assistance from local Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Authorities estimate that the deceased woman was in her twenties.

The woman was found wearing a pink T-shirt and blue tracksuit pants.

Police seek public help

Detectives have officially registered an inquest case to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death and to determine how the woman ended up in the river.

Because the victim carried no identification, investigators are urging community members to step forward if they recognise the description or know of a missing relative.

Local police spokesperson and lead investigator Warrant Officer Hescock issued a direct plea for public assistance.

“Anyone who may assist in identifying the deceased or locating her family or relatives is requested to contact Bohlokong Detective Warrant Officer Hescock on 082 453 0794.”

Violent tuckshop attack

In a separate incident in the Free State, Bohlokong police arrested a 19-year-old suspect following a violent business robbery and attempted murder at a tuckshop in Naledi Section.

Three male suspects entered the store during regular business hours under the pretence of looking for food.

RELATED ARTICLES

While two accomplices grabbed items from the shelves, the third suspect confronted the 22-year-old shop owner and demanded cash.

When the victim stated he had no money, the assailant stabbed him in the neck and cheek with a knife.

Brave victim traps attacker inside shop

Despite sustaining serious injuries during the struggle, the shopkeeper managed to escape and lock the shop door from the outside.

He trapped his attacker inside while the other two accomplices fled the scene.

Responding police officers arrived shortly after, took the trapped 19-year-old into custody, and arranged emergency transport to convey the injured victim to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“A case of business robbery and attempted murder is being investigated. The 19-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court today, Friday, 6 November,” said Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

Read more on these topics

arrest assault dead Free State nohwb nopreml nopremm river women
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 All eyes on Joburg battle as ANC-ActionSA alliance potentially emerges
Elections 2026 Zuma’s MK party draws coalition red lines: here’s its non-negotiable
Elections 2026 Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: ‘We’re shaking, we are baking… The champagne is on ice’
Elections 2026 DA claims more than 1 million black South Africans voted for it, but analyst says ‘not so fast’
Elections 2026 Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News