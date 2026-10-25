‘Women mustn’t be undermined by misogynists,’ Mapaila takes aim after Mantashe controversy

The SACP official called for stronger efforts to confront violence against women.

South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Solly Mapaila has spoken out against political leaders who demean women, amid criticism over controversial remarks made by ANC national chairperson and Cabinet minister Gwede Mantashe.

The controversy erupted during Mantashe’s campaign activities in the North West, where he was asked about allegations that municipal councillors were demanding sexual favours from women seeking employment.

Mantashe sex-for-jobs controversy

Rather than treating the allegations as a broader political concern, Mantashe characterised the matter as an individual issue.

He also used the explicit Xhosa word “isibumbu”, which refers to female genitalia, while arguing that he should not be drawn into the dispute.

“If councillors, once elected, try to use their position to sleep with people, just know that the man is behaving badly and is going around sleeping with people. That’s not an ANC thing,” he said.

His response provoked condemnation from several quarters, including the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), which denounced the remarks and called for disciplinary measures against the minister.

Mantashe subsequently faced further questions about his comments during an interview ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s mini-budget speech on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

Despite the growing backlash, he remained unfazed.

“I’m apologising, but I don’t know what I must apologise for.”

The ANC eventually instructed the minister to offer a genuine apologise.

Women and girls must be fully respected’

Addressing supporters at the Thulamahashe Community Hall in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, 25 October, Mapaila placed the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) at the centre of his message.

He called for stronger efforts to confront violence against women.

“Firstly, we have to reaffirm our commitment in the struggle against gender-based violence and femicide, and call for sustained action and accountability,” Mapaila said.

The SACP general secretary, without naming Mantashe, expressed concern about the conduct of individuals occupying positions of authority

“This thing of insulting women by leaders is so morally degrading and we condemn this in the strongest way possible.

“Women and girls must be fully respected, not to be undermined by misogynists who are in leadership [positions] in our society. This is degrading.”

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: SACP Red October Campaign 2026-2027 Victory Rally



SACP General Secretary Comrade Solly Mapaila delivers the main message on behalf of the Party at the SACP Red October Campaign Victory Rally in Thulamahashe, Mpumalanga. #SACP #VoteSACP #IamVotingSACP #LGE2026 pic.twitter.com/1JhCfDcVAD October 25, 2026

Mapaila rejects white genocide claims

The campaign rally also provided Mapaila with an opportunity to address international relations, global conflicts and the economic difficulties facing South Africa’s working class.

He rejected allegations of white genocide advanced by the United States (US) under President Donald Trump and his administration, while criticising the North American country’s demands towards South Africa.

Mapaila argued that the country should not be subjected to external pressure that threatens its independence in determining its own affairs.

“South Africa belongs to South Africans,” he remarked.

“We must defended our national sovereignty as the people,” the SACP official continued.

SACP seeks working-class support ahead of local government elections

Turning to domestic politics, Mapaila urged voters to back the SACP in the upcoming 2026 local government elections, set for 4 November.

He said the party had chosen to contest the elections to strengthen the representation of poor communities and workers, whom he believes have been sidelined in decision-making processes.

According to Mapaila, the SACP intends to use its presence in municipal councils to advance community interests, promote employment and improve access to essential services.

He further pledged that the party would prioritise economic recovery and confront unemployment if it gained control of municipalities.

As part of the SACP’s local government vision, Mapaila proposed establishing a “24-hour economy” to expand and create opportunities for people struggling to find work.

He questioned how economic activity and government operations could continue as usual while communities faced persistent hardship.

“An economy can’t be sleeping when people are struggling. Even government, how does it sleep when people are going through a lot?”

Mapaila later turned his attention to capitalism, which he identified as a major obstacle to the advancement of the working class.

He argued that workers continue to face “isolation” despite playing a central role in generating the country’s wealth.

“You are alienated from the wealth you have created.”