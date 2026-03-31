‘Workers crushed’ by fuel and power hikes, calls for urgent relief

The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has triggered global oil price shocks.

With a massive fuel price set to kick in from midnight on Tuesday, the Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) has called on the government to urgently implement a temporary reduction in fuel levies to protect workers and their families from the devastating impact of rising fuel prices.

The projected fuel price is expected to spike to more than R5 per litre for petrol, while diesel is expected to soar to over R10 per litre.

The ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has triggered global oil price shocks, leaving South Africans facing their sharpest petrol and diesel increases yet from 1 April.

Relief

While President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged at the ANC provincial conference in Limpopo that the government is exploring ways to soften the blow. MISA insists that decisive action is needed now, as workers cannot afford further delays.

“South African workers already spend more than 50% of their salaries on transport and electricity. With electricity tariffs set to rise on 1 April, households face a double burden that will push many deeper into financial distress,” said Misa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

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Workers

Misa said workers will be severely impacted.

“Workers are being crushed between the rising cost of fuel and electricity. Families are forced to choose between commuting to work, putting food on the table, and keeping the lights on. This is not sustainable,” said Martle Keyter, Misa’s CEO of operations.

Misa pointed to Namibia’s example, where the government has temporarily reduced fuel levies by 50% until June to shield consumers from higher pump prices.

Jobs

Keyter said South Africa must follow suit to protect its citizens.

“The fuel price surge also threatens jobs in the retail motor industry who bear the brunt every time households are under increased pressure.

“Protecting workers must be the priority in any discussion about fuel pricing. If dealerships and workshops cannot absorb these costs, jobs will be lost, and communities will suffer,” Keyter added.

Fuel price

Misa called on the government to act decisively and place workers at the centre of its response.

“Temporary fuel levy relief is an economic necessity that benefits society and industry, and taking action ensures we do not deepen the socio-economic challenges facing the majority of people.”

Eskom

The fuel price hike comes amid Eskom’s 8.76% increase for the 2026/27 financial year, to take effect from 1 April 2026.

Municipal customers will see increases averaging 9.01% from 1 July 2026.

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