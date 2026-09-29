World News Day: SA backs trusted journalism in fight against disinformation

World News Day is observed annually to celebrate on 28 September to celebrate fact-based journalism

As the world marked World News Day on 28 September, South Africa joined the global call for trusted journalism – honouring a press that once exposed apartheid’s atrocities and today stands as a frontline defence against corruption, disinformation and threats to democracy.

World News Day is observed annually on 28 September to celebrate fact-based journalism, promote media literacy, and highlight the essential role of a trusted news society.

This year, World News Day was held under the theme: “Know the facts. Understand what matters. Choose trusted journalism.”

Trusted journalism

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi stressed the importance of “trusted journalism.”

“Today, we mark World News Day, with a special emphasis on trusted journalism this year. The media has played a critical role throughout our country’s history, including exposing the atrocities of Apartheid and exposing corruption while holding those in power accountable in recent years.

“The Fourth Estate has helped fight injustice, usher in democracy, hold power to account, and keep citizens informed to make decisions about their lives,” Malatsi said.

Digital tech

Malatsi added that the evolution of digital technologies in the last 20 years has impacted the business of news, with many newsrooms being reshaped or closing down.

“Journalists are working under new pressures, and I commend them for their efforts to continue reporting truthfully and responsibly. The media has emerged as an important leader in fighting disinformation and misinformation in a digital age in which fake news and images, and harmful content threaten our democracies.

“It is fitting that World News Day is commemorated on the same day as the UN International Day for Universal Access to Information. For those people to live better lives, hold their governments and businesses to account, and to be safe while using digital technologies, they need access to factual, credible and trusted information easily and in all languages,” Malatsi said.

Elections

With the 2026 Local Government Elections looming, Malatsi urged media houses to approach coverage of the polls in the spirit of World News Day and UN International Day of Universal Access to Information.

“Today also offers the opportunity to reflect on the responsibility news media carries to report fairly, truthfully and without fear,” Malatsi said.

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