Xiaomi to launch first store in South Africa

Sponsored

The official countdown has begun to the highly-anticipated launch of the inaugural Xiaomi experience store in South Africa.

The launch will take place on 29 October 2022, at Shop L21 at Sandton City in Johannesburg – in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile. However, doors are already opened to the public.

Making quality technology accessible to everyone’ is not just a slogan for Xiaomi; it is becoming a reality for South Africans.

As this is an experience store, costumers now have a chance to see, touch and test Xiaomi’s wide range of smartphones and AIoT products.

After all, Xiaomi offers choice and value for money to its customers.

What to look forward to at the opening

Photo: Supplied

Xiaomi will be having 50% off selected items with launch day deals and customers already get 10% off selected items during October – while stocks last.

In addition, any customers who purchases a smartphone in-store during October will receive a free Mi Smart Band 5, valued at R699 (RRP).

Some of Xiaomi’s products to look forward to is the Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones (Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro), and the flagship Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Lite devices.

Customers will also be able to view and interact with a multitude of AIoT smart hardware products such as smart watches, speakers, robot vacuum cleaners, home security cameras, Mi TV boxes and more.

South Africans have been asking for a physical store and Xiaomi has listened. Xiaomi wants to provide every opportunity to consumers to interact with the brand as well as make their lives easier and more.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation (“Xiaomi”) was founded in April 2010, and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK).

Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues technological innovations, compelling user experience and operational efficiency.

The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 3 globally in the first quarter of 2022.

The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 478 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops) as of 31 March 2022. Xiaomi products are available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth year in a row, ranking 266th. Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Xiaomi South Africa

Xiaomi has been in the South African market since 2017. Over and above their existing partnerships with Vodacom and retailers such as Takealot, TFG, Incredible Connection and PEP, Xiaomi is actively expanding their networks through both mobile operators and online distributors to increase availability of their devices at multiple touchpoints. Their ultimate goal is to establish brick-and-mortar Mi Stores across the country.

Xiaomi is committed to bringing the very best smart technology into South Africa, and is set to expand their repertoire of smartphones, AIoT and 5G technology over the coming months.

Xiaomi’s mandate is to supply South Africans from all walks of life with the smart and innovative technology they need to live a better life.

For more information about Xiaomi, click here.