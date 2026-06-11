Young, stressed and struggling: Why SA’s mental health crisis is getting worse

One of the more striking findings in the report is the extent to which mental health conditions interact with other chronic diseases.

Mental health conditions among young South Africans have surged by 80% in a decade, new data shows. But experts say the rise is as much a sign of progress as it is a warning.

According to the HealthTrend2026 report released by Discovery Health, the largest analysis of its kind in South Africa, which draws on more than 60 million life-years of clinical and behavioural data.

The report said the prevalence of mental health conditions among members aged 18 to 30 has increased by 80% over the past decade. In 2015, one in twelve young adults was claiming a mental health condition. By 2025, that figure had risen to one in seven.

The HealthTrend2026 Report covers more than 2.7 million members. The report was presented at a media briefing in Johannesburg on 10 June 2026.

The data behind the diagnosis

Discovery Health CEO Dr Ron Whelan was unambiguous about the scale of the shift.

“This is one of the most important changes we are seeing in the data,” he told guests at the report’s launch in Sandton.

“More members, especially younger adults, are seeking help earlier. That is a positive shift. When mental health is identified and supported alongside physical health, outcomes improve, and avoidable escalation is reduced.”

Crucially, the increase in prevalence has not been matched by an increase in severity. Hospital admission rates for mental health conditions actually declined by 11% over the same ten-year period, a finding the report describes as a clear indicator that earlier intervention is working.

Depression remains the dominant diagnosis, accounting for 63% of mental health claims across the scheme.

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, chief clinical officer at Discovery Health, elaborated on what the data is revealing. “What we’re seeing is that there is more utilisation of out-of-hospital benefits, which is why you actually would like to see maybe a bit of a reduction in hospitalisation,” she said.

The shift toward outpatient psychological care and community-based support, she argued, is exactly the trajectory the system should pursue.

Mental health and chronic disease

One of the more striking findings in the report is the degree to which mental health conditions interact with other chronic diseases, dramatically amplifying both healthcare costs and hospitalisation risk.

Members living with a chronic physical condition and a mental health condition face healthcare costs 3.8 times higher than those of a healthy member, and hospitalisation rates 3.5 times higher than those with no chronic condition at all.

The report also found that in more than half of the members living with a mental health condition, a separate chronic condition had been diagnosed first. This suggests that mental illness frequently emerges as a downstream consequence of managing other long-term health challenges.

Among those whose first diagnosis was a mental health condition, 78% were younger than 65, compared to 59% of those whose first diagnosis was a physical chronic condition.

Nematswerani was direct about the implications. “Mental health is either an early entry point or a downstream consequence within chronic care pathways,” she said.

What is driving the crisis in young people

When pressed on the root causes of rising mental health prevalence among youth, Dr Nematswerani pointed to a constellation of overlapping pressures that are unique to this generation.

“The drivers of mental ill health in young people are driven by a lot of stuff happening in the smartphone space,” she said at the post-event discussion. “Smartphones are keeping you busy, you’re not sleeping enough, you’re comparing yourselves to others.”

She noted that financial strain is another significant factor, one that intersects with social comparison in particularly harmful ways.

“Financial literacy is important because, if you’re competing with others, you’re going to end up using your money to do things that are not relevant to you.”

Substance use, including alcohol, cannabis, and vaping, was also flagged as a growing concern among younger cohorts, with Dr Nematswerani noting that these substances contribute directly to poor mental health outcomes.

Suicide and self-harm also featured prominently in the conversation.

The report’s broader media materials, released ahead of the event, highlighted that suicide is the third leading cause of death among young South Africans. “We cannot sit back and not do something,” Dr Nematswerani said. “These are our future leaders.”

The invisible burden on men

A notable gap in the data is the gender divide in mental health diagnosis.

Women are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health condition than men, a statistic that, experts cautioned, reflects not a biological reality but a cultural one.

Dr Fundile Nyati, who joined the discussion following the panel, was blunt about the consequences of how South African men are socialised. “We socialise to be stoic. We socialise to not admit to vulnerability. So if you create a safe space… and then you bring us in, we can open up.”

Nematswerani agreed that the conversation about men’s mental health needs to be led by men themselves. “We need men to champion this for themselves,” she said.

She pointed to organisations creating peer-driven safe spaces as the most promising models, noting that testimony and lived experience from other men have historically been the most effective tools in shifting entrenched stigma – drawing a comparison to the evolution of public attitudes towards HIV.