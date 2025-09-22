Zakariya residents fume over informal settlement

500 units were officially demarcated for resettlement of the Phumla Mqashi people.

Residents of Zakariya Park, south of Johannesburg, are angry about an informal settlement springing up on their doorsteps with the alleged approval of the City of Joburg.

The area was demarcated for 500 shacks, but there are more than that number, with people being allocated sites at a cost of between R30 000 and R40 000 each by unnamed leaders.

Approval of the settlement

The approval of the area for settlement contradicted Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who accused residents of illegally invading land. He threatened to demolish any illegal shack in the province.

The land was earmarked to relocate residents from Phumla Mqashi informal settlement to allow Eskom to build a sub-station.

But Zakariya Park residents were not informed.

Property value

They are worried about what happens to property values in suburbs situated near an informal settlement, as well as the problem of theft and break-ins.

A resident who requested to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said: “We want to know why we were not told about this relocation in the first place.”

The residents want answers from their ANC ward 122 councillor, Sithembiso Zungu.

500 units were demarcated

Zungu is also MMC for group corporate and shared services in Johannesburg and was once the ANC’s chief whip.

He confirmed to the residents only 500 units were officially demarcated for resettlement of the Phumla Mqashi people.

Residents also approached City of Johannesburg MMC for human settlements, Mlungisi Mabaso.

Zungu did not respond to calls on both personal and office phones or voice message left on his phone.

