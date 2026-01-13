‘Zero tolerance’ approach for unroadworthy vehicles ahead of schools reopening, Gauteng law enforcement warns

South Africa’s scholar transport system was under intense scrutiny in 2025 after a spate of accidents.

With just a day to go before the start of the 2026 academic year, scholar transport has come under the spotlight, with the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) urging public transport operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy ahead of schools reopening on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

South Africa’s scholar transport system was under intense scrutiny in 2025 after a spate of accidents, forcing the education and transport departments to step up inspections and investigations into the crashes.

Roadworthy vehicles

Many parents are expected to rely on minibus taxis, bus drivers, and scholar transport operators to take their children to their various schools as the school term begins.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane reminded scholar transport drivers and operators of their responsibility to safeguard learners in their care.

“Vehicles used for scholar transport must be roadworthy and undergo regular inspections. Drivers must hold valid Professional Driving Permits (PrDPs), comply with speed limits, and adhere to traffic laws at all times. Learners must be transported in safe seating conditions, with no standing passengers or overloading permitted.”

Notice to parents

Maremane also encouraged parents to carefully vet the scholar transport services their children use to ensure compliance with road traffic laws and to prioritise learner safety.

“This includes confirming that vehicles are roadworthy, legally licensed, and operated by drivers who are properly qualified and fit to transport learners.

‘Zero-tolerance’

On Tuesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the Department of Community Safety will implement intensified law enforcement operations focused on driver and vehicle fitness, regulatory compliance, and the prevention of overloading across all modes of scholar transport.

“The Department of Community Safety will adopt a zero-tolerance approach throughout the 2026 school term, with intensified law enforcement operations in and around school zones.

“Children must never be treated as cargo; they are precious lives who deserve the highest level of care and protection,” said the premier in a statement.

Thousands of learners are expected to return to the classroom when school reopens on 14 January 2026.

