Inside the remains of Zoo Lake bowls clubhouse gutted by fire [VIDEO]

Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from a distance as emergency services rushed to the scene.

The Zoo Lake clubhouse in Johannesburg has been gutted by a fire.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said they responded to a fire incident call at the Zoo Lake clubhouse before 7am on Wednesday.

Fire

“Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and are currently busy with damping down operations to ensure there are no flare-ups,” Johannesburg emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said.

“Fire safety inspectors are on scene and will start with their investigations once all firefighting operations have been completed.”

Khumalo said no injuries have been reported.

pic.twitter.com/duic60Lct1 — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) October 1, 2025

Tshwane fire

Last month, two people died from smoke inhalation after a fire ripped through the basement of a building in Tshwane, which was used as a makeshift living space.

The fire broke out at the De Williershof residential building early on Sunday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said they received a structural fire call just after 4am.

Fire

Radebe said firefighters from Central and Hatfield Fire Stations found the De Williershof residential building (Block 1 basement) engulfed with flames and immediately started firefighting operations.

She said the incident follows a separate fire in the same building where seven rooms on the ground floor burned just hours before the second blaze.

“On arrival at the building’s Block 1, the firefighters’ crew started with search and rescue as the residents could not confirm if everyone had managed to evacuate the abandoned building.

“Two bodies were discovered in the basement, where the residents have converted the basement to a residential area with board divisions.

“The two people died of smoke inhalation as they could not evacuate the basement. The emergency services department’s fire safety officers will conduct preliminary investigations to determine the cause of the fire,” Radebe said.

