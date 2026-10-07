Zuma and Mbeki set for TRC inquiry showdown this month

The inquiry has been probing alleged attempts to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes dealt with by the TRC.

All eyes will be on former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki later this month as the two political heavyweights prepare to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) inquiry hearings.

The inquiry has been probing whether alleged attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of alleged political interference in TRC cases.

Zuma and Mbeki

Mbeki is expected to testify on 19 and 20 October, while Zuma is expected to testify on 22 October.

In August this year, Zuma and Mbeki failed in their latest attempt to have Justice Sisi Khamphepe removed as chairperson of the TRC cases inquiry after the Constitutional Court dismissed their review application.

Legal challenge

The legal challenge followed a ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that dismissed Zuma and Mbeki’s bid to have Khampepe recused from a commission of inquiry established to probe the political suppression of investigations and prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes outlined in the TRC report.

The two former presidents had raised concerns about Khampepe’s past involvement in the TRC Amnesty Committee and her previous position as deputy director of the National Prosecuting Authority in the 1990s.

They maintained that her earlier roles created a reasonable perception that she could be biased in dealing with matters before the TRC cases inquiry.

Application fails

However, the High Court found that the application had failed to meet a procedural requirement under Section 47(1) of the Superior Courts Act.

The provision requires the Chief Justice’s consent before civil proceedings can be brought against a judge.

Deadline extended

In May 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who established the commission, extended the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry’s term until 18 December 2026.

The Presidency confirmed the lifespan of the inquiry was extended to allow the commission more time to complete its probe into alleged attempts to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

The establishment of the commission of inquiry is part of an agreement reached in settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.