‘We await legal advice’ – Zuma considers appeal over Khampepe ruling in TRC inquiry

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says former president Jacob Zuma is considering appealing a ruling by retired justice Sisi Khampepe after his bid to have her recused from chairing the commission of inquiry was dismissed.

The inquiry is probing allegations that attempts were made to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

Mbeki and Zuma

Zuma and former president Thabo Mbeki filed separate applications to recuse Khampepe last month.

In their papers, the duo argued that Khampepe previously served on the TRC Amnesty Committee and later as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions under then-NDPP Bulelani Ngcuka.

They contend that these roles give rise to a “material and disqualifying conflict of interest” regarding the commission’s subject matter and mandate.

Dismissed

However, on Friday, Khampepe ruled that both applications for her recusal, brought by former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki, “must be dismissed.”

“The work of this Commission has been beset by undue delays. The Rule of Law, the principle of legality and the proper administration of Justice dictate that I must ensure that this Commission continues and completes its mandate. The public is entitled to and deserves no less.

“I therefore rule that both applications for my recusal, brought by former Presidents Zuma and Mbeki, must be and are hereby dismissed,” Khampepe ruled.

Appeal

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said they are studying the judgment.

“We are still studying it and consulting with the legal team. We reject the ruling as illogical and irrational. We did not expect better from Judge Sisi Khampepe.

“The likelihood is that it will be challenged before the courts, but we await legal advice before making any official announcements,” Manyi said.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Justice Khampepe to chair a judicial commission of inquiry to determine whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

