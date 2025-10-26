Zuma Foundation distances itself from fundraising initiatives to repay Zuma’s R28.9m legal bill

The DA requested that repayment be made within 60 days against Zuma’s property, including his entire presidential pension.

The implications of former president Jacob Zuma losing his pension if he fails to repay the R28.9 million the government spent on his legal fees have led to the circulation of an old fundraising poster for his legal costs.

Zuma suffered yet another blow at the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday after it ruled that he was personally liable for the legal expenses in his long-running arms deal corruption case.

Legal fees

The Presidency and the State Attorney’s office sought an order to recover the funds, arguing that Zuma failed to respond to or pay the amount demanded in a letter regarding the repayment.

However, Zuma argued that the state was liable for his legal costs related to his long-running corruption and fraud case stemming from the 1999 arms deal and other cases instituted against him in his personal capacity.

Fundraising

With the thought of Zuma possibly losing his pension if he fails to pay the R28.9 million, a fundraising poster has been circulated online to assist the president in getting the money.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, said they have noted the recent recirculation of an old fundraising poster for President Zuma’s legal fees.

“While we appreciate the positive intentions and goodwill of those involved in such initiatives, we wish to place it on record that, at this stage, the foundation has not authorised any fundraising campaigns of this nature.

Support

Manyi previously stated that the foundation will only make a formal response to the recent judgment after consultations with the legal team have been concluded and a clear way forward has been determined.

“We therefore respectfully request all well-wishers and supporters who may wish to assist in any way to await the foundation’s official announcement on the matter.

“Furthermore, the foundation cautions members of the public not to use its name, logo, or stationery without prior authorisation, as doing so may cause confusion and misrepresentation,” Manyi said.

The old fundraising poster. Picture: Supplied.

Judgement

In the judgment delivered on Wednesday, Judge Anthony Millar explained that the exact amount owed by Zuma was only determined after the state calculated the total disbursements for his legal costs under the high court’s 2018 order and formally demanded payment.

The judge said the demand was made in two parts. The first part, R18.2 million, was demanded on 1 October 2021.

The second part, R10.7 million, was added later, bringing the total to R28.9 million when the current pro

