Leremi was SA’s best player, claims ex-Pirates teammate

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The South African top flight league has always been graced by some top talents, but former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tyren Arendse chooses the late Gift Leremi as the best player he has ever played with during his playing days.



ALSO READ: What are Orlando Pirates’ new signings bringing to the club?



Arendse played with Leremi during his stint with Pirates and both players played for Sundowns.



Vava-Voom or Continental, as Leremi was affectionately known, was one of the top emerging talents in South African football, but he sadly passed away during a car accident in 2007 at the age of 22-years.



To this day, his former teammate Arendse says he is yet to see a player who is on the same fold as Leremi or comes closer to his talent.



“There is a few, but the most talented one was the late Gift Leremi. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to see more of him. You know, I get to talk to a lot of people especially on the anniversary of his birthday. I would see a lot of people and players posting about him. Last time I was chatting with his cousin and I was like, you know, even today I don’t know if there is a player I could say he plays similar to Gift or something,” said Arendse, who is currently coaching FC Kaapstad playing in the Local Football Association in Cape Town.



“He was just an unbelievable player. He would do stuff with the ball that no one else can do. I am yet see any player that can the stuff that Gift used to do and the way he played. But again, there was also the likes of Surprise Moriri and Godfrey Sapula. But yeah, if I had to choose one player, it will definitely be Gift Leremi.



”The late Leremi also played for the South African National Under-23 and has a few caps for the senior national team Bafana Bafana.”