‘Dream match’ happens early as Sundowns draw Pitso’s Al Ahly, Chiefs get Simba

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It is a match that most everyone must have quietly anticipated, but it has happened earlier than preferred.

This comes as Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against Al Ahly of Egypt who are guided by their former coach, Pitso Mosimane in the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League.

It is a match bound to be dramatic and is probably the most anticipated of all the four matches in this stage of the competition. Mosimane left Sundowns unexpectedly at the start of the season and joined Ahly who are the continent’s biggest grossing club with a rich history.

He had guided Masandawana to their first Champions League glory and built them into a formidable and fearsome side they are and there was an expectation that he would bring more glory.

Mosimane has meanwhile already won the Champions League with the Red Devils but he had found them already in a good position in the later stages of the competition.

Kaizer Chiefs meanwhile had a kinder draw, getting the least fearsome of the three possible opponents. They could have been drawn against Masandawana or Esperance of Tunisia but got Simba SC of Tanzania.

Amakhosi have had a whirlwind run in the competition getting into the group stages for the first time and also getting past it. It will be a tricky match for them against Simba who are growing I credible in continental football.