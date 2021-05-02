Safa issue bizarre statement on Benni and Bafana

Jonty Mark

The South African Football Association issued a strange statement on Sunday, that basically said not a lot, as they addressed reports linking Benni McCarthy to the position of head coach of Bafana Bafana.

McCarthy, who is doing an incredible job with AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership this season, has been widely reported to be set to be named as the new Bafana coach, and was certainly one of the names on a five-man shortlist for the job of leading the senior men’s national team.

Safa, interestingly enough, did not deny McCarthy’s imminent appointment, but instead said that they didn’t want it to look like they were trying to put a spanner in the works of AmaZulu’s push for a remarkable league title.